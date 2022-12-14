These Chic $90 Pajama Sets Make Great Last-Minute Gifts & They’re on Sale for Just $30 Today Only

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

As if we needed to tell you, the clock is ticking to find the perfect gifts to give everyone on your list. If you’ve still got a few people left to shop for, whether that be a friend, a sibling, a co-worker, or even someone from your choir group, we found a last-minute gift idea that’s not going to disappoint. Best part is, it’s shockingly affordable from now until midnight.

Zappos, an underrated online retailer that carries all the top brands from Hoka and Birkenstock to Calvin Klein and Kate Spade, has been dropping limited-time Mystery Deals where you can score major savings on select items. We’re talking fleece-lined Crocs for around $30 when they’re originally over $60. We’ve even seen 50% off deals on Oprah-loved brands like Barefoot Dreams. The deals last for one day only, so we wouldn’t hesitate to shop if you find something you love.

Today, Zappos majorly dropped the price of two chic long sleeve pajama sets by Donna Karan. They retail for nearly $90, but you can snag them on sale now for just $30. If there are still people left on your Christmas list, we recommend taking advantage of an amazing deal like this while you can!

The Donna Karan Long Sleeve Pajama Set that's currently on sale comes in two allover patterns. The first is a wildly fun animal print in green as shown above, while the other is a pretty black floral as seen below. They're described as having a relaxed fit, and feature a collared neckline, a patch pocket on the front, a straight hemline and an elasticized waistband.

The two pajama sets above come in a size range of small to x-large, and some sizes are already selling out fast. Truth be told, it’s not hard to see why. Chic long sleeve pajama sets like these typically cost over $50, with many over $100. But right now, you can get them on sale for just $30. You really can’t get any better than that.

If you ask us, you can’t really go wrong with a pajama set, especially when it comes to Christmas gifts. With a huge discount like that, we wouldn’t blame you if you wanted to snag a pair (or two!) for yourself. Again, Zappos’ Mystery Deals only last for one day. So don’t miss out!

