These Are the Best Gifts for New Moms at Target —& Most Start at $7

Chances are your holiday shopping is mostly complete. But if it’s not, we’re here to help. Over the past few weeks, we found the best gifts for kids, grandparents, and beauty lovers, but if you’re searching for ones that aren’t cheesy for a new mom in your life, pay attention! Target has a huge selection of presents for moms to enjoy, and most start at just $7.

New moms are in survival mode. Between the lack of sleep, no time for themselves, and just having a complete life change, it’s time to spoil them this holiday season. If you’re looking to gift relaxation, Target has a foot bath that turns anyone’s bathroom into an instant spa. Or, if you’re thinking outside of the box, grab a gift card so she can watch Netflix. There’s always a traditional beauty gift like Revlon’s viral hair-drying brush that cuts down the time it takes to do hair. No matter what type of mom you’re shopping for, Targett has something for everyone.

An Affirming Mug

Threshold

If you know a new mom, it’s important to remind them of how great they’re doing. Becoming a mother is the most rewarding, yet challenging job, and the rough days can quickly put anyone down. Gift this mug that serves as an instant affirmation in case they need to hear it.

Threshold Stoneware “You’re Doing Great” Mug $7.00 Buy now

An Affordable Diffuser

Project 62

Don’t get us wrong. There are a ton of diffusers on the market, but most come with a hefty price tag. If you’re looking for a thoughtful gift for a new mom this season, snag this $30 option from Target while it’s still in stock. The diffuser has up to eight hours of run time and two mist modes that make it easy to use your favorite oils and scents. Want to complete the set? Add this aromatherapy essential oil blend.

Project 62 Footed Base Oil Diffuser $30.00 Buy now

A Drying Brush That Speeds Up Getting Ready

Revlon

It’s no secret that new moms are busy with feedings, diaper changes, and enjoying their new baby, which means there’s less time for fixing hair. If you need some gift ideas this year, grab one of these viral hair-drying brushes. Revlon’s hot air brush cuts drying time in half thanks to its ceramic coating that evenly distributes the heat throughout hair. “Fast and convenient tool,” one shopper wrote, before adding, “leaves my hair feeling soft with a healthy shine and vibrant body. Would highly recommend it.”

Revlon Salon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush $32.49 Buy now

This Comfortbale Robe

Linum Home Textiles

Everyone needs a comfortable robe that you can toss on when it’s cold, after a shower, or during middle of the night wake-ups. This terry bathrobe is made from 100 percent genuine Turkish cotton that is soft, warm, and absorbent. Related story Blake Lively Just Wore These Elf Pajamas That Come in Sizes for the Entire Family & They’re Nearly 50% Off

Linum Home Textiles Terry Bathrobe with Cheetah Crown Embroidery $74.99 Buy now

A New Pair of Earbuds

Heyday

These noise-canceling earbuds make an excellent gift — they’re easy to wrap up or place in a stocking, and they’re a gift that will actually get used. Heyday’s earbuds have a cute design on them and come with a case to make sure they never get lost.

Heyday Active Noise Canceling True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds $79.99 Buy now

A Binge-Worthy Giftcard

Netflix

This gift is genius! Really. Most new moms are resting and recovering at home, so it’s only fair to gift them a gift card that pays for a Netflix membership so they can find plenty of shows to binge-watch. You can choose amounts from $30 up to $100.

Netflix Gift Card $30 Buy now

Polaroid to Capture Important Milestones

Polaroid

While we believe gifts for moms should be strictly for moms to enjoy, we couldn’t resist adding this camera to our list. The Polaroid has a self-timer that easily captures special moments together as a family. It also features double exposure and accurate flash. The camera is on sale now for under $100 and comes in seven colors.

Polaroid Now Camera $96.99 Buy now

An At-Home Coffee Maker

Keurig

Coffee is a necessity as a mom — new or veteran. Being fueled with caffeine is what makes us moms go, go, go. If you’re shopping for someone, wrap up this adorable Keurig that makes the hottest cup of coffee in the morning. The mini design makes the machine easy to store and move, and it’s also to pack for weekends away.

Keurig K-Mini Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker $69.99 Buy now

Turn Any Bathroom Into a Spa

Sharper Image

Is there anything better than getting a massage at home? There’s just something about being fully relaxed in the comfort of your own home that makes it that much better. This foot bath makes an excellent present for a new mom. It heats up, massages, and gives feet a much-needed break. The mom in your life can soak their feet before adding a coat of polish to their toes or enjoy feeling immersed in some appreciated TLC.

Sharper Image Massager Foot Bath Heating $84.99 Buy now

A Carryall

A New Day

A new bag is another gift option for new mamas. Between carrying diapers, extra clothes, and personal belongings, there never seems to be enough room in a traditional bag. This tote from A New Day solves that issue, plus it looks great, too.

A New Day Athleisure Soft Tote Handbag $21.00 Buy now

