Amazon Shoppers Are Calling This Cream a ‘Miracle’ for Dry, Brittle Winter Nails & It’s On Sale for Under $8 Today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Winter is officially here, and with it, the very last drops of summer moisture have left our skin — leaving our nails and cuticles in especially rough shape. And for some of us, weak, easily-broken nails are already a year-round issue, making our dry and ragged cuticles just icing on top of a pretty unpleasant cake. Luckily, there’s a cure for whatever nail woes may be plaguing you — and at a seriously unbeatable price.

Step aside, Sally Hansen — there’s a new nail pro in town courtesy of Onyx Professional, whose Hard as Hoof Nail Strengthening Cream is being hailed as a “miracle in a jar” by satisfied shoppers on Amazon. Currently on sale for less than $8 (we told you, unbeatable price!), you need to snag this product today to say goodbye to peeling, brittle nails and the skin-drying effects on our hands we’ve all noticed since upping our hand-washing routines in 2020.

This coconut-scented cream is formulated to help strengthen nails and condition cuticles all at once, containing vitamins A, C, D, and E, calcium, jojoba seed oil, beeswax, and more. Finally grow out those fragile nails and repair the look of beaten-up cuticles — no manicure required — by applying this cream as often as needed throughout the day.

Hard as Hoof Nail Strengthening Cream $7.80 Buy now

“I don’t think I have ever called a product a ‘miracle’ before, but this is amazing,” one rave review reads. “I have had thin, peeling, soft nails for years as my hands are constantly in water. After using Hard as Hoof I noticed how hard my nails have become in less than a week! Thank you for this amazing nail strengthening cream.”

“[I’ve] tried every single cream, lotion anyone suggested or I read about. Nothing. Zip. The nails just got worse,” another shopper wrote in. “This stuff, is… Amazing…I couldn’t believe it. The product is great and the scent, I’d love to have for every lotion I own. I think I’ll need a case of this.”

Winter skin can be so brutal, but these reviews have us totally convinced there’s a cure. Grow out the long nails of your dreams with Hard as Hoof nail cream!

Related story Shoppers Say This Effective $3 Keratin Nail Growth Serum Fixed Their Brittle Nails ‘Almost Instantly’

Before you go, check out our slideshow below: