Nordstrom’s Daily Beauty Deals Include Savings on Jo Malone, Nécessaire, Lancôme & More That Arrive Before Christmas

Does anyone else feel like they’ve been on a non-stop shopping spree since Black Friday? If you’re anything like us, we’ve been trying to catch every sale possible, so we can get our gift lists wrapped up and ready for the upcoming holidays. If you’re still shopping for last-minute presents for someone special or yourself, you have to head to Nordstrom. Right now, you can save on the best beauty gifts and exclusive sets from best-selling brands like Jo Malone, MAC, and more. And the best news? Most of them arrive before Christmas!

Nordstrom’s beauty selection is so festive, you can find beautifully packaged gifts with plenty to choose from that are under $100 and many even under $50. The retailer also has gift sets that double as the perfect stocking stuffers for anyone on your list. The daily beauty deals feature markdowns on everything from luxe skincare to shopper-loved makeup picks that you don’t want to miss. Ahead, see our favorite beauty deals just in time for the holidays.

Lancôme Holiday 11-Piece Beauty Box Set

Lancôme

Looking for a stunning beauty set to wrap up? If so, add this 11-piece holiday set to your cart now. Lancôme’s beauty set includes five best-selling skincare products, five makeup gifts, one La Vie est Belle Eau De Parfum, and a gold cosmetic case to keep the set in.

Lancôme Holiday Giift Set $75.00 Buy now

Jo Malone London Christmas Cracker Set

Jo Malone London

A stocking stuffer that’s under $50? Yes, please! This holiday season is all about gifts that impress, including stocking stuffers that wow. If you want to step up your gifting game, make sure you snag a few of these Jo Malone Christmas Cracker Sets that fit snuggly into any stocking. The set features a Peony & Blush Suede Cologne, a Wood Sage & Sea Salt Body & Hand Wash, and one Blackberry & Bay Body Crème.

Christmas Cracker Set $48.00 Buy now

Nécessaire The Body Trio Set

Nécessaire

This cult-favorite brand is now an exclusive set available at Nordstrom. The limited-edition trio has three of Nécessaire’s best-selling products, including the viral body wash. The trio is valued at $68, but you can make it yours for just $50.

The Body Trio Set $50.00 Buy now

Bobbi Brown Prime + Perfect Vitamin Enriched Face Base Set

Bobbi Brown

Take a break from gifting others to make sure you treat yourself to something new this season. If you need to restock your stash with some makeup essentials, snag this priming face set from Bobbi Brown. The kit has two Prime + Perfect Vitamin Enriched Face Base, which creates the perfect canvas for your other makeup products. The primer is infused with vitamins B, C, and E. It also includes hyaluronic acid, squalane, and shea Butter to hydrate the skin. The set is valued at $132, but is on sale now for $62.

Prime + Perfect Vitamin Enriched Face Base Set $66.00 Buy now

Living Proof Brilliantly the Best Set

Living Proof [;

Living Proof’s Dry Shampoo and Texture Spray formula is unmatched. The Dry Shampoo instantly gives hair a refresh that makes it look like it just got a wash, sans the wash. And let’s chat about the texture spray. If your strands need a pick-me-up, just add a few spritzes and massage to give hair instant volume and texture. You can grab both shopper-loved hair products in a limited edition set (worth $62) for only $31.

Brilliantly the Best Set $31.20 Buy now

L’Occitane Hugging Hands Duo Cream Set

L’Occitane

Since there are only a few days left until the holidays are here, make sure you have gifts ready for your co-workers too. If you want an impersonal gift, opt for this luxurious hand cream set from L’Occitane — you won’t be disappointed. The Duo Cream Set includes a full-size Shea Vanilla Hand Cream and a full-size Shea Butter Hand Cream, which deliver a dose of intense hydration to hands.

Hugging Hands Duo Cream Set $49.00 Buy now

Mac Cosmetics Cheers to You Lipglass Kit

Mac Cosmetics

Scoop up this lipgloss set just in time for the holidays while it’s 25 percent off. Mac Cosmetic’s formula is known for making wearing lipsticks and lipgloss a breeze, thanks to their lush formulas that leave lips hydrated and with a seamless finish.

Cheers to You Lipglass Kit $25.50 Buy now

