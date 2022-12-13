The 10 Best Grandparent Gifts at Target Include Grooming Sets, Exercise Bikes & Durable Luggage

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Tis the season for gifting! We’re now entering the final days before the holidays really kick off. That means you have a few days to secure presents for everyone on your list. If you’re almost done shopping but forgot to snag something for your grandparents, you’re in luck because Target has gift ideas for everyone this year.

Whether your grandparents love the outdoors, staying home, cooking, or reading, Target has something for everyone this year. The best part? There is still time to get all the gifts you need before the big day. If you’re looking for a new shaver for your grandfather, hurry and snag one from Philips. Is your grandmother on the hunt for an at-home exercise bike? Well, Target has that in stock too. To save you time on your search, we compiled the best gifts for grandparents at Target. Ahead, see 10 of our favorite gifts.

A Durable Suitcase

Made By Design

If you have grandparents who live far away or love to travel, stock them up with a durable suitcase this holiday season. This carry-on luggage from Made by Design fits everything your family needs for some time away. And even though it has a spacious design, it’s not bulky to push through the airport. Instead, it’s easy to maneuver thanks to its swivel wheels.

Made By Design Hardside Carry On Spinner Suitcase $89.99 Buy now

This Massager That Soothes the Body

Contour Products

If you’re stuck on what to gift your grandparents, snag a massager. Hear us out: A massager is an excellent way to work out sore spots that come as we age, and it helps with blood circulation and lymphatic drainage, too. This one from Contour Products has an orthopedic design that “raises your knees to a 30-degree angle to aid circulation, relax muscles, or provide comfort after an injury or surgery,” the brand says.

Contour Products Kneezup Leg Wedge $29.99 Buy now

A Book Set for Lazy Afternoons

Target

Lazy afternoons call for a good read. If you’re looking for an out-of-the-box gift, this Bridgerton Boxed Set by Julia Quin makes a thoughtful gift that will actually get used.

Bridgerton Boxed Set by Julia Quinn $60.99 Buy now

A Helping Hand In the Kitchen

KitchenAid

Everyone needs a KitchenAid mixer. Luckily it’s the holidays, so there’s no better time than now to add one to your cart to surprise your grandparents! The mixer makes baking and whipping up favorite recipes a breeze. It also saves your arms from getting sore from hours of combining ingredients. Related story Jennifer Aniston’s Go-To Lip Mask ‘Restores Lips to Full Lushness’ & It's $23 at Tatcha’s Last-Minute Holiday Sale

KitchenAid Professional 5qt Stand Mixer $249.99 Buy now

This Smart Display

Google

Google’s Nest Hub makes it easy to connect and streamline any home. The smart display plays music, shows, videos, and podcasts in one place. It also assists with booking reservations, creating lists, and answering questions throughout the day.

Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen) Smart Display $49.99 Buy now

A Cozy Throw

A throw blanket might seem like an underwhelming gift, but it is actually thoughtful and appreciated. This warm blanket from Threshold is versatile and can be styled in any room, with any decor. The best part? It costs under $20!

Threshold Oversized Primalush Throw Blanket $16.99 Buy now

A Shopper-Loved Gold Necklace

A New Day

Sentimental jewelry doesn’t have to break the bank. But too often, budget pieces don’t have that “wow” factor that we want. Finally, we landed on a staple chain necklace that makes an impressive gift. This one from A New Day at Target is the “perfect gold necklace,” according to shoppers.

“So dainty and cute, I’ve worn it for months, and it still looks brand new, even going in the pool, shower, and ocean. Love it. It lays on the neck very nicely, and when the sun or light hits the gold, it’s gorg! Also, it’s super light. I forget I have it on,” one wrote.

A New Day 14K Gold Plated Herringbone Chain Necklace $19.99 Buy now

A Grooming Set for Grandpa

Philips

If your grandparents are creatures of habit, chances are your grandpa hasn’t upgraded his trimmer in years. If so, add this electric groomer to your car now before it’s too late. The set includes 13 attachments that make getting a close shave a breeze.

Philips Norelco Series 3000 Multigroom All-in-One Men’s Rechargeable Electric Trimmer $17.99 Buy now

This At-Home Exercise Bike

XTERRA

Exercise is essential at any age, especially as you age. If your grandparent has voiced that they need a method of moving more at home, wrap up this stationary bike and leave it under the tree. The bk from Xterra makes it easy to get a workout in no matter the time of day.

XTERRA Fitness FB350 Folding Exercise Bike $131.99 Buy now

A Fishing Kit Ready for Adventure

Adventure is Out There

For anyone on your gift list who loves to fish, a complete tool kit is a necessity. You can purchase this durable one from Target that includes tackles, lures, weights, hooks, swivels, and rubber worms.

Adventure is Out There Fishing Utility Tool Kit $12.00 Buy now

