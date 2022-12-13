The Pioneer Woman Just Released a New Line of Candles at Walmart & They Double as Gorgeous Decor Pieces

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

You can’t go wrong with giving candles for Christmas (especially if they’re Christmas-scented!). And Ree Drummond of The Pioneer Woman fame just released four brand new Christmas-themed candles that come in dishes that look like pieces of heirloom glassware. They truly are the gift that keeps on giving long after the candle has burned away.

“I’m a candle fanatic, and my new candles are beyond!” Drummon captioned a December 9 Instagram post. “I just burn ‘em for an hour or two and my house smells like Heaven.”

Drummond created four scents in total — Rosemary & Evergreen, Mistletoe & Juniper, & Chestnut & Almond, and Red Apple & Fir — all of which are available to purchase in-store or on the Walmart website for just under $15 (though most scents are currently sold out online).

The Rosemary & Evergreen scent comes in this gorgeous dark teal dish and is an herbaceous blend of rosemary and evergreen — like preparing a Christmas dinner in the same room as your Christmas tree!

And the Mistletoe & Juniper scent, which comes in a light teal footed dish, is that delicious, crisp outdoorsy scent many of us love this time of year.

"Ree does it again!" one five-star reviewer wrote on the Walmart website. "This container is perfect in my living room and the scent smells like Christmas!"

Another wrote, “The chestnut and almond candle smells so good! As a bonus…the glass is beautiful and vintage looking.”

Check your local Walmart to see if The Pioneer Woman candles are in stock and pick up a few to gift to friends and family this season. And keep your eyes peeled on the Walmart website if one of your favorites is out of stock — it should be available again soon!

