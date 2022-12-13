Reviewers Say Even the Most ‘Finicky’ Cats Love This Luxurious Heated Cat Bed & It’s 50% Off on Amazon Today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Cats love being toasty warm when the weather cools. Be it a patch of sunlight, a cozy blanket, or a spot next to the fireplace, your cat has probably mapped out all her favorite hot spots around the house — and now you can give her an extra place to cuddle up. This heated pet bed with over 2,200 five-star reviews will instantly become your cat’s new favorite place to take a snooze as soon as you take it out of the box.

The K&H Pet Products Thermo-Kitty Heated Pet Bed comes in two different sizes (small or large), each of which provides your cat with four watts of heat. You can control the temperature of the bed using the included thermostat, and the heating implements can easily be removed for washing or for use during warmer months.

The bed even comes with a faux-fur lined hood for extra coziness. And right now the Thermo-Kitty bed is on sale for 50 percent off.

Image: K&H Pet Products

K&H Pet Products Thermo-Kitty Heated Pet Bed $51 Buy now

“My cat is VERY hard to impress. She has literally gotten every toy or treat or other gift imaginable, and nothing quite does it for her,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “I took the bed out of the box, and her eyes got big like she knew it was for her. Literally two seconds after I attached the top, she climbed in. Absolutely loves it!”

Another reviewer wrote, “I wasn’t sure if my senior cat would like this bed because she tends to be finicky. But she absolutely loves it! Hoping that with regular use, the heat from this bed will help alleviate some of the discomfort she has in her spine and joints.”

You’re cat can’t have too many spots to curl up in on a chilly winter’s night, so pick up a heated pet bed from K&H Pet Products, plug it in, and give her something to really purr about!

