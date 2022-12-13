This Retailer Has Thousands of Gifts Guaranteed to Arrive by Christmas at No Extra Charge — Here Are the 5 Best to Buy

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s the final countdown! There are only 13 days until Christmas, which means it’s the last days to get your orders placed, so your gifts arrive in time. If you still are shopping for loved ones and want to make sure you have a present to impress them, head to HSN now. The retailer has hundreds of gifts that are guaranteed to arrive at your doorstep just in time to wrap them up.

If you’re worried, about presents not arriving on time, don’t panic. HSN has you covered! If you order from December 12th until December 16th, the retailer promises that your order will arrive with guaranteed delivery, with no extra charge. If you order after December 16th, you can upgrade to express shipping for guaranteed delivery. “All Express orders for in-stock items are processed within 24 hours and delivered within three business days from your order date,” HSN explains.

Ahead, see our favorite, exclusive gifts from HSN.

A Cozy Pair of Slippers

Bearpaw

Don’t underestimate how appreciated a good pair of slippers is. If you’re still holiday shopping, grab these cozy moccasins from Bearpaw that are guaranteed to show up in time. The slippers are crafted from suede and have a faux fur lining to keep feet warm.

Bearpaw Erika Suede Sheepskin Cozy Moccasin $39.99 Buy now

For the Hostess

Ninja

Every hostess needs tools to make sure they are ready to have guests. Whether it’s a batch of cookies or a homemade loaf of bread to serve at dinner, this mixer system from Ninja makes an excellent gift. Related story Shoppers Say It ‘Only Took Days’ For Peace Out’s Dark Spots Serum to Even Out Skin & It’s 30% Off

Ninja Foodi Power Mixer System Blender and Hand Mixer with Dough Hooks $99.99 Buy now

Calling All Beauty Lovers

Benefit Cosmetics

This stocking stuffer from Benefit Cosmetics will get any beauty enthusiast excited. It comes with the brand’s best-selling eye makeup, including: They’re Real! Beyond Mascara and a mini version, one Roller Lash Mascara and a mini, and a festive stocking.

Benefit Cosmetics 4-Piece Mascara Set and Stocking $39.50 Buy now

The Cleaning BFF Everyone Needs

Dyson

Dyson’s vacuums make cleaning actually enjoyable — there, we said it. Since the stick vacuums have powerful suction, it cuts the amount of time you spend going over the same spot in hopes of getting every crumb off your floors. Right now, you can gift someone you love (or yourself) with Dyson’s cordless option, which is still in stock at HSN.

Dyson V8 Extra Cordless Vacuum $329.99 Buy now

For the Tech Lover

EcoFlow

Have a tech-obsessed partner? If so, check out this portable power station. The power station charges everything from your phone and tablet to your TV and mini-fridge, so you never have to worry.