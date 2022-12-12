This Cult-Fave Product Has Been a Staple in Nicole Kidman & Eva Mendes’ Makeup Bag for Years & It’s on Sale for $13

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Many celebrities are more like us average joes than you’d think. Believe it or not, they also swear by cult-fave beauty products that don’t break the bank. And when it comes to a beauty staple, this iconic cheek and lip tint from Benefit Cosmetics seems to top their list of favorites. Nicole Kidman and Eva Mendes have both publically confessed their love for Benefit Cosmetic’s Benetint. It adds an instant pop of color to your cheeks or lips. Kidman first revealed to Allure in 2013 that she always carries this all-in-one product in her bag. While Mendes mentioned that she’s been obsessed with it for years, per Yahoo Beauty. As a matter of fact, this tint has even gone viral on TikTok lately. But the best part is, you can try it now for nearly $13.

Right now, Benefit Cosmetics is offering 30 percent off sitewide with the code VERYMERRY. And trust us, you won’t want to wait to take advantage of this rare sale. Beauty items like volumizing mascaras to stellar brow products are deeply discounted, but the celeb-loved Benetint is guaranteed to sell out quickly.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Benefit Cosmetics Benetint Cheek & Lip Stain

Image: Benefit Cosmetics. Benefit Cosmetics

Typically worth $18, this cheek and lip stain makes the perfect stocking stuffer for the beauty lover. Shoppers can’t get enough of its flattering, natural shade that lasts all day.

“This is the perfect lip shade to add a flush of color or build up,” said a reviewer. “The stain lasts forever if you let it dry.”

Benefit Cosmetics’ Benetint tops off your cheek or lips with a rich red tint. Simply, glide it on then blend quickly. And just a little tip: you can layer the tint for a bolder look. We swear the now $13 product is a lifesaver when you need a hint of color on the go. Related story Julia Roberts’ Favorite Moisturizer Is Only $14 Right Now & Has Been Deemed a ‘Miracle for Dry Skin’

“I always had to wear makeup in order to look alive until I discovered Benetint,” a reviewer writes on Benefit Cosmetic’s website. “Just a couple of stripes on my cheeks and my lips and I have never looked more alive! Truly life-changing!”

Before you go, check out these stocking stuffer ideas for absolutely everyone on your list:

