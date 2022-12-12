Shoppers Say Their Cats ‘Never Leave’ This Pet Heating Pad That’s on Sale for Amazon’s Last-Minute Gift Event

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Oh, the weather outside is frightful — and if you’re chilly, then your furry friend probably is too. Of course, they can’t just hop up and grab a blanket like we can, so if you have a pet at home, it’s best to bring the warmth to them. Pet parents who have picked up a pet heating pad can’t say enough good things about how much their little one enjoys having a warmed-up spot to curl up on, and the five-star reviews on this Toozey pet heating pad have us totally sold.

Let’s start with a few practical features that set this heating pad apart. With six different temperature settings, you have lots of say in exactly how warm this pad gets, depending on how cold it is outside and what your pet prefers, and there are built-in temperature sensors to help prevent your pet from overheating. You can also program the heating pad to auto shut-off at intervals from two hours to 24, or set it to always stay warm. To top it all off, the medium-size pad is currently nearly 30% off for Amazon’s last-minute holiday shopping event — snag it now while the discount lasts!

Pet Heating Pad

Toozey.

Worried about your pet’s penchant for chewing on electrical cords? Don’t worry, Toozey has thought of that too, with multiple reviewers praising the cord’s chew-proof design and rejoicing that this mat is as safe as it is beloved in their homes.

Toozey Pet Heating Pad $35.98 Buy now

“I’ll have to explain to future partners that the heat pad does not leave the bed. She will riot if it does,” one shopper says of their 13-year-old cat’s attachment to the product. Another shopper says the heating pad has turned their pup’s crate into their “preferred place to nap” — “even when the door is open and he can choose anywhere to lay.” Shoppers also note that the pad does more than just offer a cozy, warm spot — it can help with pet joint pain too, just like human heating pads!

“This heating pad has really helped her,” one reviewer writes of their pet’s joint pain. “I put it on one of the couch and can set the temp and timer. There have even been times that my girl will go to the heating pad and paw at it until I turn it on. She seems to be doing a lot better and her hips aren’t troubling her near as much. 10/10 would recommend.”

If the idea of a heated seat sounds nice to you right about now, it probably sound nice to your pet too — make both your cold-weather dreams come true with heating pads for everyone in the family.

