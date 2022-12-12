Costco Is Selling the Cutest Cat Window Perch for Under $20 Right Now

Does your cat love to lie by the window, equal parts neighborhood watch and surveying their indoor kingdom? Of course they do — and as a dedicated cat parent, you want to make sure that they can do so in comfort and style. Enter: Costco, our savior in so many areas of daily life. We could spend weeks just wandering down their aisles and picking up their well-priced goodies, but our favorite way to shop Costco is when dedicated shoppers make it easy for us by calling out their fave must-buy products — like this adorable cat window perch currently on sale for less than $20.

There are a few things that make for a truly perfect cat perch, and this Catnapz by Arlee perch is checking every box. The perch is easily attached to your cat’s favorite window with no assembly required, and holds up to 35 pounds, so kitties of all sizes are welcome. The plush memory foam will have your cat feeling cozier than ever, and the machine-washable cover means cat hair and other build-up is easily dealt with. One generous Costco shopper in Pacoima, Los Angeles generously shared this find on sale for just $19.99 — head to your local Costco and snap it up before they’re gone!

If you don’t happen to live near a Costco or don’t have a Costco membership, don’t worry — we hunted down a reliable dupe so your furry friend can enjoy the same lounging luxury. Sold by Vipace on Amazon, this cat window perch can be yours in just a few days for only $34.99, with many of the same features as the Costco model.

The Vipace window perch is also machine-washable, equipped with a memory foam cushion, and easy to install with two methods to choose from — either Velcro the perch in place or screw it on to your windowsill so it can withstand the full 35 pounds. Shoppers call it a “must have for big cats who previously fell out of windowsills” and report that their pets love having a cushier alternative to their favorite surveillance location.

Vipace Cat Window Perch $34.99 Buy now

“I was a little worried because my cat is a big guy, around 18lbs,” one reviewer writes. “It was really easy to install and the changeable cover is super soft and convenient that it’s washable. I’m so jealous to see him sunbathing everyday in the window sill with a view!”

If that sounds like the kind of coziness your cat would enjoy, pick them up a plush perch today!