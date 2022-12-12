These Celeb-Loved Sustainable Sneakers Get A Pretty Makeover With Pantone’s Color of the Year

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Get ready to start the upcoming new year off right with some new kicks. Pantone just named Viva Magenta as its Color of the Year for 2023, and it’s already inspiring so many gorgeous items like shoes. The celebrity-loved, sustainable shoe brand Cariuma teams up with Pantone to create six new editions of its best-selling styles in this fun, vibrant reddish-pink tone. From classic-cool low and high-top sneakers to cozy slip-ons, there are so many pretty options that fit any occasion.

But there’s a slight catch — this Cariuma and Pantone collaboration is only available for pre-order right now until January 15th. We recommend, though, buying these standout shoes in advance because they tend to sell out fast after their public release. Plus if you buy one pair, then Cariuma plants two trees to better the environment. Talk about a win-win situation! Designed with style and sustainability in mind, these comfy magenta sneakers will make you look and feel so good. So, check out below Cariuma and Pantone’s latest lineup that will add a pop of color to your closet.

Cariuma OCA Low

Image: Cariuma. Cariuma

The OCA Low canvas sneaker is the most popular style at Cariuma, and this magenta addition just made it even more desirable.

OCA Low Pantone Viva Magenta $89 Buy now

Cariuma OCA Low

Image: Cariuma. Cariuma

For the white sneaker fans, this OCA Low shoe keeps it classic with subtle magenta details.

OCA Low Off-White/Pantone Viva Magenta $89 Buy now

Cariuma OCA High

Image: Cariuma Cariuma

Cariuma's OCA High takes things to new heights literally. Now designed with Pantone's Viva Magenta hue, these extra cool high-top sneakers elevate any look.

Oca High Pantone Viva Magenta $110 Buy now

Cariuma Salvas

Image: Cariuma. Cariuma

If you prefer a less bold look, then opt for Cariuma’s Salvas that stay stylish yet simple.

Cariuma Salvas White/Pantone Viva Magenta $100 Buy now

Cariuma Naioca

Image: Cariuma. Cariuma

Seal the deal on Cariuma’s Naioca that’s undeniably a statement piece thanks to its dynamic color.

Cariuma Naioca Pantone Viva Magenta $89 Buy now

Cariuma IBI Slip On

Image: Cariuma. Cariuma

Slip-on shoes are one of the most convenient pairs that you can own. And if it comes in magenta like these IBI Slip-On sneakers, then it’s bound to be the most popular one too.

Cariuma IBI Slip On $98 Buy now

