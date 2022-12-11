Shoppers Call This Gwyneth Paltrow-Approved Brand’s Rejuvenating $5 Collagen Cream the ‘Fountain of Youth’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

There are a few words that truly get us excited when it comes to skincare. The first is moisturizing, and the second is collagen. Collide those, and we’ll basically explode, and that’s what happened when we discovered this hidden gem on Amazon. Amazon shoppers have been turning everyone onto this cream from drugstore brand St.Ives, and let’s just say this cream is no laughing matter.

Per Yahoo Style, Gwyneth Paltrow is a huge fan of the brand, and she’s not the only one. Stars like Jennifer Lawrence and Gigi Hadid adore the brand as well, according to Total Beauty. So shopper and A-list-approved? We know you want us to tell you more.

But this $5 hidden gem is sure to be in everyone’s skincare routines soon enough. See why everyone is obsessed with this cream below:

Butt Plug, Pack of 3 Anal Plugs, Silicone Anal Trainer Set from Beginners to Advanced Player, Anal Beads Plug Kit for Comfortable Long-Term Wear, Anal Sex Toys for Couples $14.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

The St. Ives Moisturizer Collagen and Elastin Facial Moisturizer is a rejuvenating and hydrating face cream that’s perfect for giving yourself that youthful, dewy glow. Made with safflower seed oil and elastin proteins, this powerful smoothing cream is also great for those with sensitive skin that is in need of a moisturizer that doesn’t clog their pores.

Per the brand, you should apply this cream up to two times a day all over your face and neck for optimal results.

Related story Last Chance! The French Drugstore Skincare Brand That Angelina Jolie & Gwyneth Paltrow Swear By Is Having a Rare Sale for the Holidays

With over 19,000 reviews on Amazon at 4.6 stars, people can’t get enough of this cream for their daily routine. One shopper claims this stuff is the “fountain of youth,” saying, “Rubs into the skin completely and isn’t greasy! My grandmother always used St.Ives and swore by it! She always had the softest skin and looked much younger than she was! I used to use it as a young adult and recently decided to go back to it after over a decade of trying all the other fancy expensive 4-10 step products out there! I’ll never go back! People are sleeping on St.Ives face moisturizer! It’s a well-kept secret! 🤫”

Another shopper said, “I love this facial moisturizer. The amount you receive for the price is very very good. I have sensitive, dry skin and this cream works very well for me. I’m 61 and notice my skin feels softer after using this cream.”

Before you go, check out our slideshow below: