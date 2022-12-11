Up to 40% Off on Gorgeous Golden Jewelry From a Brand Meghan Markle & Jennifer Lopez Have Rocked This Past Year

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s nothing quite like treating yourself or someone you love to a sparkling gift! For a very limited time, you can get up to 40 percent off on a luxury jewelry brand that everyone wants a piece of for themselves.

Now, stars like Emily Ratajkowski, Florence Pugh, Gigi Hadid, and Jennifer Lopez adore the luxe brand Missoma, along with royals like Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle. So not only can you snag jewelry from an A-list and royal-approved brand, but you can buy the jewelry these stars actually have worn for themselves!

Get ready because we found their exact favorites, and they’re just as gorgeous as you’d expect!

Check out our top picks from Missoma’s jewelry today below (and see which are 40 percent off for a very limited time!)

Mini Pyramid Charm Hoop Earrings — $115.00

Missoma.

According to Kate Middleton Style, Kate rocked these gorgeous gold-plated, Rhodochrosite earrings on multiple occasions, most recently during a visit to Belfast, Northern Ireland, in Oct 2022.

Mini Pyramid Charm Hoop Earrings $115.00 Buy now

Open Heart Signet Ring — $69.00, originally $115.00

Missoma.

Meghan Markle adores this brand, especially this sparkling gold ring with an edgy detail on it.

Open Heart Signet Ring $69.00, originally $115.00 Buy now

Lucy Williams Malachite Hoop Earrings — $123.50, originally $206.00

Missoma.

Along with royalty, legendary stars like Jennifer Lopez sport this brand! While in Capri during the summer of 2022, she rocked these seriously discounted gold and malachite hoop earrings.

Lucy Williams Malachite Hoop Earrings $123.50, originally $206.00 Buy now

Harris Reed Star Crossed Pearl Necklace — $131.50, originally $219.00

Missoma.

If you’re looking for a dramatic statement necklace that’s not only super unique, but Florence Pugh-approved, then look no further! This necklace is seriously discounted, with details of gold, brass, black onyx, and seed pearls.

Harris Reed Star Crossed Pearl Necklace $131.50, originally $219.00 Buy now

Before you go, click here to see more of Kate Middleton’s best royal fashion moments.

