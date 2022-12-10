This $2 Kitten-Approved Catnip Toy Set Has Become an Instant Favorite For Over 28,000 Shoppers’ Cats

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

While there are thousands of cat toys on the market, our cats can be a bit finicky, to say the least. Sometimes, all they want are their treats, and sometimes all they want is to play for hours on end when all you want to do is take an after-work nap. But there are quite a few toys on the market that not only give our cats hours of fun, but don’t break the bank as well.

For a very limited time, you can snag these catnip-filled, kitty-approved toy sets for only $2.

SmartyKat (3 Count) Skitter Critters Catnip Cat Toys $2.08, originally $3.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

The SmartyKat (3 Count) Skitter Critters Catnip Cat Toys are a stimulating and interactive cat toy that’s perfect for any type of cat needing a new toy to be obsessed with. Both lightweight and textured, these toys are perfect for an array of needs, such as providing vigorous exercise, satisfying their need to hunt, and stimulating their brains. Perfect for solo adventures or slapping them around as a group, these catnip-filled toys are perfect for any type of kitty-filled household!

With over 34,000 reviews and over 28,000 5-star reviews, this has become a favorite for cat parents everywhere! One shopper said their cat loves them, saying, “I don’t know what kind of catnip is in these but it must be pretty potent because my cat only plays with these now and ignores his other toys in favor of batting these from one end of the house to the other.”

Another shopper added, “I use these for playtime with my cat literally every day. He does get bored every once in a while but we’ve figured out ways to keep things fun. We play fetch, I’ve tied the toy to a shoelace and had him chase it while I ran around the house, and he always gets excited whenever I dig them out from under any furniture that he accidentally pushes them under.”

