Valerie Bertinelli Swears By This $7 ‘Life-Changing’ Hair Tool for Touching Up Her Roots

Now we’ve upgraded our kitchen substantially thanks to Valerie Bertinelli’s kitchen tool suggestions, but now the Hot in Cleveland star is ready to help us upgrade our haircare routines.

In a rare and recent interview with Woman’s World, Bertinelli shared some secrets on how she keeps her iconic mane so colorful and without grays between salon visits. She said, “When I’m too busy to visit the salon and need to tackle those pesky grays, a quick Clairol Root Touch-Up can really save the day!”

Not only is this Bertinelli-approved, but it’s only $7 on Amazon.

Clairol Root Touch-Up by Nice'n Easy Permanent Hair Dye $7.57 on Amazon.com Buy now

The Clairol Root Touch-Up by Nice’n Easy Permanent Hair Dye is a powerful and opaque hair coloring tool that claims to restore roots in up to 10 minutes, providing up to 100 percent coverage with one go. Available in dozens of colors, everyone can easily apply this long-lasting dye in no time! Along with the ergonomic brush and dye, the set comes with a Color Activating Lotion and expert gloves, so you’re not covered in stains. The permanent dye lasts for up to 10 washes, making it so many people’s go-tos between salon visits.

Per the brand, applying it is incredibly easy for everyone. Make sure to start with a strand test up to 48 hours before proceeding. Then you mix the contents of tube one and two together in the bowl, grabbing the brush and applying the dye right to your roots. While the brand recommends timing for 10 minutes after the color is on, they say 15 minutes works better for those with stubborn grays. Then you rinse and be amazed!

With over 13,000 reviews on Amazon at 4.5 stars, shoppers adore this dye just like Bertinelli. One shopper called it “life-changing,” saying, “I have been dying my hair dark brown, my original natural color, for years. Over the past few years, the greys have become really stubborn… It was incredibly easy to use. And I was thrilled to be done in 20 minutes from start to finish. In the end, I could not believe the results. My grey hair is completely covered. Not a faded color, no orange, just a real, solid dark brown!!”

Another called it a life saver, saying, “My favorite root touch up! It’s quickly, easy to mix up and apply. The 10-15 process time goes by fast and the color blend is flawless… It’s worth price for the convenience and ability to stretch my time for my regular coloring.”

