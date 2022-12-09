Grande Cosmetics’ New Brow Gel & Serum Is Already Being Called a ‘Holy Grail for Fluffy Full Brows’ —Here’s Where to Get It at a Discount

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Everyone has their own way to achieve the perfect brows. Some may use eyebrow pencils and gels, while others opt for a growth serum to fill them in. Whatever your go-to trick may be, what if we told you there’s finally a two-in-one brow product? That’s right, Grande Cosmetics introduces the GrandeBrow Tinted Brow Gel + Brow Enhancing Serum, and we’re sure you’ll be obsessed. It adds instant color and fuller-looking brows in just a few swipes. All the while, it’s actually creating thicker-looking brows over time each time you apply it.

The best part is, shoppers can get the GrandeBrow serum for just $30 at Sephora right now. During Sephora’s holiday sale, all Insiders can take 20 percent off their entire purchase until December 13th. Not a member though? It’s free to sign up here, so you can save on this new Grande Cosmetics product that’s typically worth $38.

And if you’re not hooked yet, then wait till you see what this brow gel and enhancer really does. The gel component delivers a darker look to define the eyebrows that’s long-lasting thanks to its smudge-proof feature. It comes in four flattering shades from light and medium to dark and auburn.

While, its brow enhancer feature is backed by the brand’s award-winning GrandeBROW ingredient technology that gives you natural, filled-out eyebrows in six to eight weeks. And if it’s anything like the brand’s fellow TikTok famous lash serum, you know it’s going to be amazing for sparse brows. Best of all, it’s also formulated with castor oil that’s known to be deeply moisturizing for hair.

Shoppers are already obsessed with this tinted serum, saying it's a must-try for those either new to eyebrow makeup or if you're in a rush.

“Definitely a new staple in my brow routine! As someone who isn’t a pro at makeup, this brow gel made it easy for me to do my brows and make them look fuller,” said a reviewer. “Also super happy with how well my brows lasted throughout the day!”

We guarantee that the GrandeBrow Tinted Brow Gel + Brow Enhancing Serum will leave you wanting more. After all, it does double duty now at a discounted price. So, we recommend you snag it ASAP if you think it’s the perfect product for your brows.

