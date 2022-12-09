If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

You can also place your purchase on fiive easy pays, whuch elmiinsites a heftyy payment at once, just iin time for the holidays!

Now that the holiday season has completely taken over, there are no shopping limits anymore — anything goes. If you have someone on your list who loves gaming (or kids), pay attention: QVC is having a massive sale where you can save up to $200 on a PS5, Nintendo Switch, or an Xbox, which can help you stay on some sort of a budget over the next few weeks.

During QVC’s 9 Days of Deals, you can save big on popular brands. How does the sale work? Each day the retailer lists hundreds of products daily that have markdowns so good, you don’t want to miss the chance to add them to your cart. Today, gaming takes the spotlight. There are markdowns on some of the best-selling items of the year, including this PS5. You can also earn free shipping on your first purchase by using the code FREESHIP at checkout. And the exciting news doesn’t end there. Now, you can put all of your purchases on five easy pays from now until December 11.

Ahead, see the best gaming bundles on sale.

PS5 Digital Console with GOW: Ragnarok, Accs & Vouchers — $789.99, originlly $899.99

PS5 gaming consoles are known for selling out fast, especially when they're on sale. But we have some good news: Right now, the gaming console is fully stocked at QVC, and you can save $110 on a bundle that comes with the console, God of War Game, accessories, and vouchers.

Nintendo Switch New Horizions Bundle with Accessories — $399.00, originally $479.99

This Nintendo Switch New Horizions Bundle is too good to pass up. You get the Switch, Switch dock, Joy-Con L controller, Joy-Con R controller, two wrist straps, HDMI cable, and more!

Xbox Series S Console with 2 Controllers, Headset and Voucher — $369.00, originally $484.11

If you’re searching for an Xbox, head to QVC, where you can take advantage of gaming deals you don’t want to miss. You can snag an Xbox Series S Console that includes two controllers, a headset, and a voucher for under $370. The console has a more compact design, so you can store it neatly out of the way.