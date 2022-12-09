If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

One can never have too many moisturizers when it comes to winter. And with all the dry spots that are bound to come back throughout the day, it’s good to have options. It’s essential to continuously hydrate your skin. So, why not opt for a cream that easily does that and a bit more? Biossance recently dropped the Squalane + Vitamin C Rose cream that also instantly brightens. And if you’re looking for a celeb-worthy glow, then you’re in luck. Reese Witherspoon is obsessed with this skincare brand that gives her a sunny glow, so we wouldn’t be surprised if this brightening moisturizer does the same.

Shoppers already can’t get enough of the Squalane + Vitamin C Rose Moisturizer, saying that it leaves their skin so soft and smooth.

“It’s hydrating yet so soft and cushiony,” said a reviewer. “My skin is soft, smooth, and glowy all day after I use this and it sits wonderfully under my makeup.”

And that’s not all that it does. As mentioned before, this antioxidant-rich moisturizer illuminates the skin and reduces discoloration thanks to its lemon peel ingredient. Whereas, its squalane leaves a lightweight yet deep moisture that stays on. But the best part is, this vitamin-c-infused product also diminishes the look of fine lines and wrinkles.

Biossance Squalane + Vitamin C Rose Moisturizer

So, if you ask us, we bet this rose-scented cream from Biossance will be a new staple in your routine. One reviewer even agrees that it's a go-to in cold weather.

“I’ve been in need of a new moisturizer because in the winter, my skin is extremely dry,” said the reviewer. “This moisturizer has antioxidants that help with your complexion to brighten it, and also has been a big help with fine lines and wrinkles on my face.”

It’s no question that Biossance’s Squalane + Vitamin C Rose moisturizer is a great addition for those with dry skin. And luckily, online shoppers can snag it first before it officially launches in stores.

The brightening cream is typically worth $56, but you can add it to your cart for under $45 right now at Sephora. But there’s a catch — only Beauty Insiders can take 20 percent off your entire purchase with the code GETGIFTING. Don’t worry, though, if you’re not a member. It’s free to join, so sign up here to save.

So, check out this new Biossance moisturizer while it’s marked down for a limited time.

