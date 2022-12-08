Hurry! These 12 Day Advent Calendars Let You Still Countdown to Christmas

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s time to start finally counting down the days till Christmas. And what better way to celebrate the holidays than with fun advent calendars? Typically filled with 24 days of miniature gifts, these calendars let you indulge in any favorite delights from beauty, food, toys, accessories, and more at a better deal. Although December has already begun, there’s actually still time to enjoy some serious luxe surprises.

Shoppers can still get their hands on 12 day advent calendars that will arrive before the big festive day. But don’t wait — there are only a few more days left until December 13th when you can officially start unwrapping all of your goodies. So, act fast now because we’re sure these advent calendars are bound to sell out soon. Check out below these 12 day advent calendars to treat yourself to or gift to someone special this year.

VOLUSPA 12 Day Advent Calendar

VOLUSPA

VOLUSPA

Give your home 12 new, intoxicating scents in just one shopping trip. Voluspa’s 12 Day Advent Calendar features its most-loved fragrances, from the Vanilla Fireside to the Baltic Amber. It’s exclusively sold at Sephora, and there are only a few left so hurry!

Voluspa 12 Day Advent Calendar $75 Buy now

Ulta Beauty 12 Days of Beauty Set

Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Collection’s 12 Days of Beauty comes with every essential makeup product you need in your collection. Ran out of lip products, eyeshadow, brow gel, highlighter, eyeliner, beauty sponge, primer, or even a lip mask? Well, this beauty advent calendar has you covered with mini sizes for just $13 now.

12 Days of Beauty Set $13.20 Buy now

Vinebox 12 Nights of Wine

Vinebox

Vinebox

If you’re like us, a glass of wine for 12 days straight sounds like a dream. Vinebox’s 12 Nights of Wine features a crisp white or bold red box option that you can thoroughly enjoy this season.

12 Nights of Wine $129 Buy now

JOYIN 12 Days Countdown Advent Calendar with Building Blocks

JOYIN at Amazon.

JOYIN at Amazon.

For the little builder, this fun advent calendar is filled with animal and Christmas character building blocks. Your toddler will surely be delighted as well as thankfully occupied with this playful learning kit.

JOYIN 2022 12 Days Advent Calendar with Building Blocks $19.99 Buy now

Benefit Sincerely Yours, Beauty Advent Calendar

Benefit

Benefit

It’s good to have options when it comes to beauty, especially when it’s a Benefit Cosmetics advent calendar. Snag pocket-friendly versions of their brow best-sellers, mascaras, pore primers, and face primers to discover which ones are your new staples. Typically worth a $142 value, this beauty holiday set is just $65 to gift this year.

Sincerely Yours, Beauty Advent Calendar $65 Buy now

Burt’s Bees Bundle Up with Burt’s 12 Holiday Finds Advent Calendar

Burt's Bees

Burt’s Bees

More likely than not, your lips will be super chapped this winter. So, snatch this Burt’s Bees advent calendar to keep them hydrated and nourished all day with so many different chapsticks.

Burt’s Bees Bundle Up with Burt’s 12 Holiday Finds Advent Calendar $25.13 Buy now

William Sonoma 12 Days of Hot Cocoa Advent Calendar

William Sonoma.

William Sonoma.

When it comes to the holidays, hot chocolate is no doubt the go-to drink of the season. So, why not warm up with William Sonoma’s Hot Cocoa Advent Calendar this year? It contains a variety of rich flavors other than classic chocolate like salted caramel cocoa and peppermint cocoa.

12 Days of Hot Cocoa Advent Calendar $49.95 Buy now

Minnie Mouse The Twelve Days of Christmas Advent Calendar

shopDisney

shopDisney

We guarantee you won’t be able to wait to open this Disney 12 day advent calendar. The Minnie Mouse 12 Days of Christmas consists of earrings, barrettes, goldtone necklaces, and charms featuring beloved characters that your children will love.

Minnie Mouse The Twelve Days of Christmas Advent Calendar $34.99 Buy now

Wizarding World HARRY POTTER 12 Days of Hot Chocolate Bombs

Macy's

Macy’s

Some might say that Harry Potter is arguably a Christmas movie. We mean, it always plays on the TV during the holiday season. So enjoy your next movie marathon with these gourmet hot chocolate bombs that work like magic for 12 days.

Wizarding World Harry Potter 12 Days of Hot Chocolate Bombs Calendar $34.99 Buy now

Kate Somerville 12 Days of Kate Advent Calendar

Kate Somerville

Kate Somerville

Kate Somerville’s 12 Days of Kate Advent Calendar is worth the splurge during the holiday season. This iconic gift set features its cult-favorite cleanser, exfoliators, serums, eye creams, and more luxurious skincare that deliver fast results. And this Kate Middleton and Jennifer Aniston-approved brand give you this all for just $400 rather than its $834 value.

12 DAYS OF KATE ADVENT CALENDAR $399 Buy now

Twelve Days of Sparkle Jewelry Gift Set

Macy's

Macy’s

Can anyone really have enough jewelry? This jewelry advent calendar has enough dazzling options for you to share with your daughter who can’t stop taking mom’s stuff.

12 Days of Sparkle Set $21.99 Buy now

Clarins Advent Calendar Set

Image: Clarins.

Clarin’s 12 day advent calendar is a perfect way to spread some Christmas cheer for the beauty lover. From quality makeup to rejuvenating skincare products, this beautiful box takes on every face concern with no problem.

Clarins Advent Calendar Set $78 Buy now

