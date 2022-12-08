Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Katie Lee Biegel

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

It’s Not Too Late to Score Great Deals on Holiday Gifts for Your Cats & Dogs With Chewy’s Epic Discounts

Chewy Holiday Sale plush pet bed
Plus Icon
Plush pet bed. Image: Best Friends by Sheri

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Dog parents go just as crazy with the Christmas gifts for their fur babies as parents of human kids do. And right now you can go crazy while saving big when you shop for your pets on Chewy. The pet retailer has tons of great deals on dog and cat products ahead of the holidays and you can save up to 60 percent on treats, toys, and accessories.

This set of three Himalayan dog chews from Himalayan Pet Supply normally cost $34 (because according to dogs, yes, they’re that good!), but you can snag this pack right now for just $24. Put these in your dog’s stocking and he’ll be busy for the rest of the year.

Himalayan dog chews
Image: Himalayan Pet Supply
Himalayan Pet Supply Dog Treats $24

For fans of fetch, the ChuckIt! Ultra Ball set is on sale for over 60 percent off. Guaranteed to outplay any regular tennis ball, the Ultra Ball bounces, floats, and is brightly colored to prevent it from getting lost.

ChuckIt! Ultra Ball
Image: ChuckIt!
ChuckIt! Ultra Ball $5

The KONG Cozie Elmer the Elephant plush toy is made with an extra layer of material to make it last longer than standard plush toys. It’s also stuffed with minimal filling in case your dog is a destroyer, and it squeaks to keep him entertained for hours.

KONG elephant plush
Image: KONG
KONG Cozie Elmer the Elephant Toy $6

Pick up a pack of SmartyKat’s Skitter Critters to drive your cat wild this Christmas. Each mouse is packed with catnip and is perfectly sized for bopping, throwing, and carrying around the house. For just $6 for 10 mice, you can’t beat this deal.

smartykat mice
Image: SmartyKat
SmartyKat Skitter Critters Value Pack $6

Each PureBite freeze-dried chicken cat treat is made with one single ingredient: raw human-grade chicken. These treats are ideal for cats with health issues like diabetes, allergies, or weight gain as they’re completely free from gluten and only contain two calories per treat.

purebites cat treats
Image: PureBites
PureBites Chicken Breast Freeze-Dried Raw Cat Treats $8

Save $10 on the original plush calming bed by Best Friends by Sheri to really treat your dog or cat this Christmas. It comes in sizes ranging from extra small up through extra large and pet parents say this bed is so plush and cozy that they have a hard time getting their pet out of it.

Best Friends by Sheri plush bed
Image: Best Friends by Sheri
Best Friends by Sheri The Original Calming Shag Donut Bed $25

Your dog or cat is about to have the best Christmas ever! Shop the entire Chewy holiday deal event here.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below:

best online dog food

optional screen reader

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Living

Icon Link Plus Icon

SheKnows is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad