It’s Not Too Late to Score Great Deals on Holiday Gifts for Your Cats & Dogs With Chewy’s Epic Discounts

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Dog parents go just as crazy with the Christmas gifts for their fur babies as parents of human kids do. And right now you can go crazy while saving big when you shop for your pets on Chewy. The pet retailer has tons of great deals on dog and cat products ahead of the holidays and you can save up to 60 percent on treats, toys, and accessories.

This set of three Himalayan dog chews from Himalayan Pet Supply normally cost $34 (because according to dogs, yes, they’re that good!), but you can snag this pack right now for just $24. Put these in your dog’s stocking and he’ll be busy for the rest of the year.

For fans of fetch, the ChuckIt! Ultra Ball set is on sale for over 60 percent off. Guaranteed to outplay any regular tennis ball, the Ultra Ball bounces, floats, and is brightly colored to prevent it from getting lost.

The KONG Cozie Elmer the Elephant plush toy is made with an extra layer of material to make it last longer than standard plush toys. It’s also stuffed with minimal filling in case your dog is a destroyer, and it squeaks to keep him entertained for hours.

Pick up a pack of SmartyKat’s Skitter Critters to drive your cat wild this Christmas. Each mouse is packed with catnip and is perfectly sized for bopping, throwing, and carrying around the house. For just $6 for 10 mice, you can’t beat this deal.

Each PureBite freeze-dried chicken cat treat is made with one single ingredient: raw human-grade chicken. These treats are ideal for cats with health issues like diabetes, allergies, or weight gain as they're completely free from gluten and only contain two calories per treat.

Save $10 on the original plush calming bed by Best Friends by Sheri to really treat your dog or cat this Christmas. It comes in sizes ranging from extra small up through extra large and pet parents say this bed is so plush and cozy that they have a hard time getting their pet out of it.

Your dog or cat is about to have the best Christmas ever! Shop the entire Chewy holiday deal event here.

