Kate Hudson’s Holiday Gift Guide Is Full of Wellness Essentials You Need for the New Year Starting at Just $5

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s no shortage of gift guide inspiration this year. We’ve spent the past few weeks rounding up some of the best options for everyone in your family, including the best beauty gift sets, advent calendars, gifts for kids, and more. Now, we figured we’d take a break and let the pros take over. In a recent shopping event with Rakuten, actress Kate Hudson curated a holiday gift guide that’s full of wellness essentials.

The actress is big on wellness — after all, she has founded companies focused on optimizing health, like shopper-loved Fabletics and INBLOOM, which specializes in blends packed with nutrients that fuel the body. This holiday season, Hudson is focusing on cultivating wellness and beauty from the inside out. The roundup includes picks from brands like Therabody, NuFACE, INBLOOM, and more!

Ahead, see all of the Kate Hudson picks we love.

INBLOOM Greatest Hits Gift Box

INBLOOM

Kate Hudson’s INBLOOM was founded on the desire to make wellness more accessible. The brand offers blends that provide your body with a bounty of nutrients, and it’s easy to use — just add a few scoops to your favorite drink, blend into your smoothie, or mix into your favorite baked treats.

If you’re looking for a great gift this season, you have to get this wellness box. It’s like a decadent box of chocolates but better,” the brand says. You get six of the brand’s blends that assist with energy, productivity, better digestion and nutrition, stress management, and glowing skin.

Holiday Greatest Hits Gift Box $125.00 Buy now

Therabody Theragun Pro

Therabody

Hudson also put this at-home massager to her favorite holiday gift picks, and it’s no surprise why. The Theragun Pro works the muscles and releases the deepest knots. It comes with six attachments that all target a different concern.

“This is an awesome massager,” one shopper said. “Since working from home the last few months, I’ve been having more and more neck and back pain. I decided to invest in the Theragun Pro as I’ve found myself less productive due to constant neck and back pain. Using it for just 5 minutes every time I feel sore has done wonders!”

Theragun PRO $399.00 Buy now

Slip Pure Silk Sleep Mask

Slip

Gift a relaxing night of sleep to anyone on your list this holiday season. This pure silk mask is so luxurious it makes getting out of bed even harder in the mornings. The sleep mask has a durable fabric with just the right thickness to block light and other distractions.

Silk Sleep Mask $50.00 Buy now

NuFace Trinity Facial Toning Device

NuFACE

Celebs like Kate Hudson and Jennifer Aniston can’t get enough of this skin-toning device. NuFACE’s Trinity Device uses proprietary microcurrents to stimulate facial muscles, which improves the skin’s clarity, tone, and elasticity. And with consistent use, you will also notice a decrease in the appearance of lines and wrinkles.