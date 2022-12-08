Save Up to 70% On Everything From Dyson Vacuums to KitchenAid Stand Mixers During Bed Bath & Beyond’s Holiday Gifting Event

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s that time of year again — time to save big during Bed Bath & Beyond’s holiday sale! Right now you can save on holiday gift items ranging from single-serve coffee pods and at-home spa essentials to Dyson vacuums and KitchenAid stand mixers. With savings deals up to 70 percent, you need to do a quick scan for those must-buy Christmas gifts before the event is over.

You can snag the 12-piece set of Caraway Ceramic Cookware for 10 percent off during the Bed Bath & Beyond sale. The set comes with a 10.5-inch frypan, a 3-quart saucepan with lid, a 6.5-quart Dutch oven with lid, a 4.5-quart saute pan with lid, and four magnetic pan racks as well as a canvas lid holder with hooks.

Image: Caraway

Caraway Ceramic Cookware 12-Piece Set $356 Buy now

When you use the included 20 percent off coupon via the Bed Bath & Beyond website, you can get these Nestwell percale sheets for just $20. They come in a handful of calming neutral colors and feature a 400-thread count. Plus, they’re crisp and cool and perfect for hot sleepers.

Image: Nestwell

Nestwell Cotton Percale Standard Sheet Set $20 Buy now

Did you know that UGG also makes homewares? This luxurious faux sherpa throw blanket is large enough to wrap comfortably around two people and looks just as good as it feels. You can pick one up for just $37 during this sale.

Image: UGG

UGG Avery Throw Blanket For Two $37 Buy now

KitchenAid stand mixers are also on sale during Bed Bath & Beyond’s holiday savings event. Available in some of the brand’s bestselling colors like Aqua, Empire Red, Blue Velvet, and Lavender, you can give the gift of professional mixing without having to break the bank.

Image: KitchenAid

KitchenAid Mixer Artisan Tilt-Head 5-Quart Mixer $350 Buy now

Know a wine lover? They’ll get great use out of this highly-rated automatic wine opener from Our Table. You can save 20 percent off the original price when you purchase online and use the included Bed Bath & Beyond coupon. Related story The Best Beauty Gift Sets That Will Save You $50+ from Ulta, Sephora, Nordstrom & More

Image: Our Table

Our Table Auto Wine Opener $16 Buy now

Save $100 on the bestselling Dyson V8 Animal stick vacuum that can handle both hardwood and carpet with ease and transforms into a handheld vacuum with just the click of a button. The long-lasting battery will give you 40 minutes of powerful suction and the V8 Animal will capture and filter 99.97 percent of dust and dirt particles.

Image: Dyson

Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum $350 Buy now

Take advantage of these great Bed Bath & Beyond deals before time runs out!

