12 Trader Joe’s Stocking Stuffers You Won’t Want to Miss Out On

We love going to Trader Joe’s year-round, something demonstrated every time we fight our way through the store’s always-hectic parking lot. We wouldn’t deal with that parking trauma for just any grocery store. But our passion for TJ’s is even stronger during the holidays. From the first bite of Pumpkin Kringle to the last of the Candy Cane Joe-Joes, it’s our go-to spot for tasty treats and essential ingredients for all of our holiday foods. It’s also a fantastic place to pick up stocking stuffers, from little snacks and gift-sized ingredients, to beauty and home products and more. Take a look at some of the best stocking stuffers at Trader Joe’s below, and you’ll see socks packed to the gills hanging over the fireplace this Christmas.

Olive Wood Spoons ($2.99)

Wooden spoons are a must in the kitchen, and these olive wood spoons are both affordable, beautiful, and easy to slip into a stocking.

Candy Cane Chocolate Covered Almonds ($3.99)

A big enough stocking can fit the whole container of these Candy Cane Chocolate Covered Almonds, but you could also split the pack up into some cellophane treat bags and add those to multiple stockings.

Trader Joe’s Candy Cane Chocolate Covered Almonds — 2-Pack $23.99 Buy now

Crackling Candles (Citrus Green Tea and Red Fruits In the Forest, $9.99)

Wooden wick candles are always a holiday hit, especially in these energizing, wintry scents.

Woodwick Mini Fireside Candle $16.49 Buy now

Waxed Amaryllis Bulbs ($7.99)

This wax-covered Amaryllis bulb looks like a Christmas ornament, but it will really grow some of those famous winter-blooming flowers.

Trader Joe’s Hair Rescue Mask Set ($9.99)

Apparently, this Hair Rescue Mask Set is a dupe for Briogeo’s Scalp Revival Shampoo and Don’t Despair, Repair Deep Conditioning Mask, but the Trader Joe’s version is way more affordable.

Truffle Oil Duo ($9.99)

Professional chefs sometimes talk smack about truffle oil, but let’s be real — not all of us have the budget for the real thing, and truffle oil + french fries is a match made in heaven.

Trader Joe’s Panoply Of Organic Italian Pasta ($9.99)

Family of foodies? Buy this panoply of pasta, then split it up and add to many stockings.

Trader Joe’s Chocolate Passports ($9.99)

The eight bars of chocolate in this chocolate passport can be added to several stockings, or the set can be kept together for one chocolate-lover.

Trader Joe’s Chocolate Passport $21.95 Buy now

Trader Joe’s Smoked Paprika Tin ($2.49)

How pretty is the tin that Trader Joe’s smoked paprika comes in? That alone makes it giftable, but smoked paprika is also a great pantry addition.

Cocoa Cream Filled Candy Canes ($1.49)

We thought we’d seen it all, but cream filled candy canes? This fun sweet is the perfect stocking stuffer for the vegan on your list.

Hot Cocoa Polar Bear ($1.99)

Forget about hot cocoa bombs…this is a hot cocoa polar bear!

Brazil Nut Body Glow Set ($9.99)

Split this moisturizing Brazil nut body care set accross several stockings, or load one skincare-obsessive’s stocking to the top.

