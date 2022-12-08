Eddie Bauer Flannel Sheets Are Nearly 60% Off & They’re the Perfect Gift for the Person Who Is Always Cold

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We all have someone in our life who just can’t seem to stay warm. Rather than buying that special someone another sweater or hat, treat them to the luxury of ultra-warm cotton flannel bedding. Select Eddie Bauer flannel sheets are currently on sale on Amazon for nearly 60 percent off, so you can treat your loved one to warm toes all winter long.

The Queen-size set of “Dog Friends”-printed flannel sheets from Eddie Bauer is on sale right now for just $35. These sheets are made with 100 percent cotton flannel that has been brushed three times for ultimate softness and features a deep-pocket fitted sheet that will fit super-thick mattresses. Each set comes with one flat sheet, one fitted sheet, and two pillowcases.

Image: Eddie Bauer

Eddie Bauer Cotton Flannel Bedding, Queen $35 Buy now

“Washed and put on my bed right away,” one of the over 13,300 five-star reviewers wrote. “They are not only soft but my BIG plus is that they are properly sized. Deeply pocketed for [the] fitted sheet to fit on the mattress without struggling to get it covered and the top sheet is ample enough to correctly cover both sides and enough to really tuck in at the bottom without losing any for turnover at the top.”

Another reviewer wrote, “I’m always cold and my husband is always hot, but somehow these sheets work. They are adorable and make our bed that much more cozy. I love these.”

Depending on the size and print of the sheets, the discount may vary. But most of these Eddie Bauer flannel sheets are deeply discounted ahead of the holiday, so act now to gift that chronically cold person something they’ll truly love.

Before you go, check out our gallery below: