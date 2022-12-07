This Secret Kitchen Sale Has Deep Discounts on Ninja, Vitamix, KitchenAid & Even Oprah-Approved Cookies

Just when we thought the best sales of the year finally closed for the year, QVC surprised us with yet another chance to save on some seriously splurge-worthy items. Of course, it’s the season of giving, but it doesn’t hurt to treat yourself a little. And while you’re crossing off your wish list, it might inspire you with gift ideas for loved ones you still need to buy for. Right now, QVC is having 9 Days of Deals, which features different sales every day — today, you can save on culinary brands.

QVC is preparing us all for the holidays with tons of deals to help secure presents for everyone on our list and even a few for ourselves. Right now, the retailer is having a mega sale on culinary items, which means you can add a new KitchenAid mixer, Vitamix, and Le Cruset to your kitchen (or under the tree) for half the price. The sale is in full swing now and lasts until December 13. Ahead, see the best deals you can take advantage of before it’s too late.

Vitamix 16-in-1 Explorian 48-oz Variable Speed Blender — $289.95, originally $492.00

Vitamix

If a Vitamix has been on your “to buy” list for years, now is the time to snag one. After all, it is the season of giving (and treating yourself), right? QVC’s flash sale has the shopper-loved blender for over $200 off.

“Don’t think about it. Just Buy It!” one reviewer writes. “If you are like me (20 years ago), looking and shopping around and comparing different green drink machines like the Ninja and Nutribullet and comparing them to a Vitamix, I can advise you to not hesitate and just buy the Vitamix now. In the end, it will save you a lot of money, headache, disappointment, and time.”

KitchenAid Pro 600 6-qt Bowl Lift Stand Mixer — $349.98, originally $499.00

KitchenAid

Get ready to bake dozens of cookies this holiday season now that you can grab this KitchenAid Stand Mixer while it’s on sale. The mixer blends the creamiest mashed potatoes, chewiest cookies, and smoothes bread in an instant — now you can say “goodbye” to all of the arm pain while cooking. Related story This KitchenAid Stand Mixer Is the Lowest Price We’ve Ever Seen at This One-Day Sale

Le Creuset 3.5-qt Cast Iron Round Wide Dutch Oven — $174.00, originally $218.00

Le Creuset

No kitchen is complete without a Le Creuset Dutch Oven. Luckily, you don’t have to pay full price for one. Snag this gorgeous cream-color pot just before it’s time to host for the holidays for $174.

KitchenAid 5-Quart Mermaid Lace Ceramic Mixing Bowl — $74.99, originally $99.99

KitchenAid

Don’t forget to stock up on these mixing bowls. You never know how many bowls you actually need when baking until the time comes. These ones from KitchenAid have a wide mouth opening that holds small to large recipes sans the spills.

Ninja Foodi 8-qt 6-in-1 Dual Zone Air Fryer — $179.99, originally $199.99

Ninja

Shoppers report that they love this dual air fryer that cooks double the food in half the time. “I’ve had this for over half a year and love it! I really love that I can cook two different foods and the cooking ends at the same time! Easy cleanup. I know you can throw the baskets in the dishwasher, but I hand wash them,” a customer said.