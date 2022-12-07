If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’ve been holiday shopping for the beauty lovers in your life, chances are you’ve come across the numerous amount of holiday gift sets dedicated to all things beauty. Seriously, there are so many out there for pretty much everyone on your list, the challenge is figuring out which one’s actually worth gifting. Whether you’re looking for a good stocking stuffer to give friends, family, or co-workers, or you want to treat yourself to new beauty products to try, we found skincare set that’s shockingly affordable (less than $20!) and features a product that has Drew Barrymore’s stamp of approval.

Three Ships, a clean skincare brand known for their science-backed products, has a Discovery Set with four of their top-selling products that cleanse, hydrate, soothe, and give your skin a beautiful, radiant glow. The set includes a mini-version of Drew Barrymore’s go-to Dew Drops serum, which tightens, brightens, and lightens the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. It also includes the Purify cleanser, the Radiance day cream, and the Glow serum.

Typically the set of minis goes for $30. However, you can snag it right now for just $15. Considering that most full-size products are around $35, you’re getting an incredible value here. It’s a great way to try a new skincare brand before the new year rolls around.

IMAGE: Three Ships Three Ships

Each product included in the Discovery Set is a best-seller worthy of adding to your beauty routine. Just take a look at some of the rave reviews. In fact, it has hundreds of reviews with a near five-star rating.

As one shopper wrote, “This discovery kit is perfection. I love each product. My favorite is the Radiance cream. It’s so hydrating and yet absorbs really well!”

Another said, "My skin feels better than ever, I can't believe the change it has made in my skin. I feel confident and am in love with it so much. I can't wait to order the products in a bigger size."

A reviewer of the Three Ships Dew Drops Serum called the product “life changing.” As they wrote, “My mom’s been using my Dew Drops for the last week and she’s absolutely OBSESSED with it! She made me buy 10 because she’s going back to Korea soon and doesn’t ever want to run out! She said she’s never tried anything like it and her fine lines are 10 times lighter and her skin is 10 times tighter and firmer. She won’t stop looking in the mirror.”

A fan of the Radiance Day Cream called it a “great surprise.” They wrote, “I am thrilled to find a cream that hydrates my dry, mature skin so well, and does not irritate! I use it over Dew Drops, and love it! I have spent a small fortune looking for creams that moisturize well and do not cause a reaction. Radiance is such an effective product, and is so very reasonable in price as well! Amazing!”

Both the Dew Drops and the Radiance Cream are included in the set for just $15. If you want to switch up your skincare routine for winter or the new year, definitely consider snagging Three Ships’ Discovery Set today. While you’re at, may we well snap up a few more for your friends and family as well!

