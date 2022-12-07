Peace Out’s Viral Acne Dots Now Come in a Makeup-Friendly Version That No One Will Notice – Here’s How

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to starting our days, there’s one last thing we want to see: a massive zit. Unfortunately, we can never truly escape them no matter how well we cleanse our skin. While picking and popping them may occasionally work, chances are you’ll be left with an acne scar to deal with instead. Although they eventually disappear over time, sometimes we need a quicker solution. Luckily, we’ve found a hack that will save you when those pimples appear at the worse of times. Peace Out just dropped a new version of their TikTok-loved Acne Dots for the daytime. The best part is, no one will ever know that it’s there.

The newly-released Acne Day Dots diminishes pimples in the same way the original ones. The dots work by absorbing the impurities in your skin while shielding against any external aggressors. Typically, you’d apply these at night and let them work their magic while you sleep. However, now the stickers blend right in with your skin thanks to their new ultra-sheer look. Not only that, you can wear these under makeup too due to its unique technology that makes it hard to tell you’re wearing anything on your skin.

The Peace Out Acne Dots are fast-acting as well. These zit stickers are said to heal your breakouts in just six hours or less. So your pimples will be smaller by the nighttime as you secretly wear them while running errands throughout the day, while you’re sitting at your desk in the office, or on video calls.

Peace Out Acne Day Dots

Simply, place a dot directly on the pimple after cleansing. You’ll see your blemishes disappear in no time. Best of all, its acne-fighting ingredients get the job done for all skin types.

The Acne Dot is formulated with an encapsulated salicylic acid that targets acne, and soothing aloe vera extract that reduces redness, and a retinol that evens out the skin.

One reviewer who received the product from Peace Out to test said, “I think that these patches are superior to any others that I have tried to date. Under makeup, I couldn’t see it at all. I asked a couple of friends, and they couldn’t see it either. My pimple cleared up fast and with this patch it was like I didn’t have one at all! No irritation from the adhesive or the actives.”

Did we mention that it does all of this at a reasonable price? Peace Out’s Acne Healing Dots are only $19, making it an easy purchase every time you need them. And trust us, you’ll want to stock up on this convenient treatment. So, try these Acne Day Dots now that take care of pesky pimples wherever you go.

