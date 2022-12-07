Stuck on What to Get Mom? This Jewelry Brand Has Gorgeous Personalized Pieces Under $55

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Holiday shopping is already tough enough, but shopping for your mom, well, that’s a whole job in itself. Even if your mom is your BFF, you might be stuck on what to get her this holiday season. Maybe it’s because you want to impress your mother with the perfect gift or land on something that represents who they are — we’re right there with you. Luckily, this holiday season is about giving personalized gifts, like customized jewelry. If you want to gift your mom some new pieces that look luxurious, you have to check out the affordable selection from GLDN.

GLDN has some of the best personalized jewelry just in time for the holidays. The brand specializes in making the pieces personal for each shopper, from the material of the jewelry to the initials and symbols you decide to add. So how does it happen? Each piece is crafted by hand for a highly personal made-to-order experience. GLDN also handmakes the jewelry to ensure scraps are being properly recycled and reused. What’s impressive is how well-made the pieces are for affordable price points for any budget.

Ahead, see our favorite gifts to add to your cart for mom this season. The best part? Each one is under $55.

Mila Bracelet

GLDN

If you need a few gift ideas for mom, check out this initial bracelet. It has a dainty design that lets you customize it to make it personal and memorable. The bracelet is available in 14k Gold Fill, Sterling Silver, Rose Gold Fill, and 14k Solid Gold.

Initial Bracelet $47.00 Buy now

Ohana Necklace

GLDN

Think out of the box this season, and instead of gifting mom a piece of jewelry with all of her kids’ initials, snag this pearl necklace you can add pearls to as a sweet reminder of those close to her heart. It’s simple but makes a unique, stunning gift.

Customizable Pearl Necklace $55.00 Buy now

Heart Stud Earrings

GLDN

Maybe it's just me, but I find myself losing my studs almost weekly. As a busy mom, it can be hard to keep track of tiny earrings. If you know a mom that needs a few new pairs, snag these from GLDN, which come in tiny or small hearts.

Everyday Studs $36.00 Buy now

Personalized Lor Necklace

GLDN

Wrap up this notable necklace for mom. The customizable piece gives you the option to choose from adding initials or other symbols you feel represent your mother the best.