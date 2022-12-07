Target’s Holiday Shop Now Has the Best Hanukkah Decor Starting at Just $7

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We’re in the final countdown until the Festival of Lights begins. And if you haven’t had a chance to change out your traditional decor for something more festive, head to Target now — the retailer just stocked their shelves with hundreds of Hanukkah items, perfect for any design scheme.

Target’s holiday decor is so festive, we’re sure you’re going to fill your cart with everything you can. You can get stunning gold Menorahs, cozy throws, and celebratory banners that will have your home ready for Hannukah in no time. But the best part? The decor is affordable, unlike alternative stores. Most items start at just $7.

Threshold 8 Nights of Happy Hanukkah Wall Hanging Menorah

Celebrate each night of the Festival of Lights with this wall-hanging menorah. The hanging fabric is easy to display on any wall of your home, and it adds an instant festive touch.

Threshold Menorah Mug

If you’re a coffee lover, get in the holiday mood by swapping out your everyday mugs for one from Target that has a gorgeous painted Menorah on it. The rich blue hue also adds a fresh touch to your kitchen.

Threshold Tree of Life Menorah Gold

This golden Menorah has earned raving reviews from shoppers. “This Menorah candle holder is so beautiful!” one said. “I am so impressed with the great quality and beautiful gold details and gold finish! The price is decent for an item you can store away and use year after year for your Hanukkah festivities! It stands nicely on its own and can hold nine candles during the holiday season.”

Threshold Cookie Kitchen Towel Set

If you're not a fan of large holiday decor items on display in your home, you can still add simple touches for Hanukkah by incorporating this fun set of kitchen towels. The set has cookies and doughnuts printed on them, with Hanukkah illustrations woven in as well.

Threshold Happy Hanukkah Metal Banner

Don’t forget to add a Hanukkah banner to your cart! This metal one from Threshold hangs easily, thanks to the included loops that can be secured with a nail or removable strips. The sign has large letters that will put a smile on your family’s faces this holiday season.

Noble House Hanukkah Menorah Microplush Holiday Throw Blanket

Cozy up wiht this throw, this Hanukkah — it has a soft texture and a bold Menorah print that pairs perfectly with the rich shade of blue.