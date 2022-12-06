Shoppers ‘Found the Fountain of Youth’ With This Neck Firming Cream That Delivers ‘Noticeable Results’ in a Week & It’s 25% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Even though there are plenty of neck creams on beauty shelves, finding one that stands up to wrinkles, lines, and loss of volume in the neck’s skin is actually an arduous task. Many formulas promise results and renewed skin in weeks, only to fall short. Luckily, shoppers found a neck-firming cream that’s 25 percent off when you use the code CHEER25 at checkout.

The Dermelect Self Esteem Neck Firming Cream has glowing reviews from shoppers that can’t get enough of the cream’s visible results. So what makes this neck cream different from others? Its formula. The tube is filled with natural ingredients like squalene, avocado oil, green tea extract, beta hydroxy acid, and glycolic acid, which all work together to improve the appearance of lines and sagging skin. The formula also includes Agefinity, a “powerful ageless active, known for its anti-wrinkle and collagen supporting properties,” according to the brand.

Dermelect Self-Esteem Neck Firming Cream

Dermelect

Neck Firming Cream $59.00 Buy now

Dermelect’s cream gives results so good that even skincare skeptics are converting to using it. “I’m a hardcore firming cream skeptic,” one shopper says. “On a whim, I decided to give this a try, and I couldn’t be happier with that decision! To my amazement, this product met its claims. Has Dermelect found the Fountain of Youth?”

“I have tried other neck creams in the past, and they have worked so-so, but this is truly amazing!” They also added, “I noticed a substantial difference in the first week and continue to see great improvement. I won’t be without this from now on!”

Other reviewers also confirm that this skin-firming cream is one of the rare ones that provide results with consistent use. “Visible results in just over two weeks, firmer and tighter skin, and softening of deep lines and creases,” a final user wrote. “I highly recommend this product for those over 40 and as preventative for the younger population. I am absolutely thrilled with the results after such a short time.”