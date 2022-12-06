This Bestselling Lightweight Luggage Set Is ‘a Breeze to Maneuver’ & on Sale for Nearly 50% Off Today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you have some exciting travel plans lined up for 2023, then you may be on the hunt for a new set of high-quality luggage that will withstand your adventuring. Right now, you can get a set of three suitcases on Amazon for less than $200, and over 16,700 five-star reviewers say this luggage is just as good as higher-priced brands (if not better!).

The Coolife Luggage 3-Piece Set comes in a fun collection of vibrant colors so you can spot your bag as soon as it hits the baggage claim carousel. The set comes with a 20-inch, 24-inch, and 28-inch suitcase and each of which comes with four 360-degree rotating wheels, making these suitcases so easy to tote around the airport. They also each come with a TSA-approved lock, a smooth telescoping handle, and side handles for easy maneuvering.

And depending on the color you choose, you save up to 47 percent when you buy the Coolife luggage set on Amazon right now.

Image: Coolife

Coolife Luggage 3-Piece Set $176 Buy now

“This luggage set is incredible!” one five-star reviewer said. “Extremely lightweight. You can fit a lot into each size and it’s nice that they all fit into each other for storage. So far, [they’re] weatherproof and [have] no outside damages. TSA locks are great and simple to set up.”

Another reviewer wrote, “A breeze to maneuver and very lightweight,” noting that the halves of the suitcase feature a zipper enclosure on one side and straps on the other, “so your stuff doesn’t come tumbling out.”

Grab a set for yourself or for a traveler in your life and make adventuring that much more enjoyable.

Before you go, check out our top foolproof holiday gifts for absolutely everyone on your list: