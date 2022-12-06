You Can Get a National Tree Company Artificial Christmas Tree on Amazon Right Now for Over 60% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you haven’t bought a Christmas tree yet, don’t panic. There’s still plenty of time. And if you’re hoping to go the artificial route this year to avoid the Christmas tree rush for years to come, then now is the time to snap up one of the gorgeous lifelike trees from National Tree Company on Amazon. The faux Christmas tree brand is currently running a sale on a handful of its bestselling trees and you can save over 60 percent (which equals several hundred dollars, FYI).

The National Tree Company 7.5-foot Douglass Fir, for example, is 63 percent off right now. It comes pre-lit with Dual Color LED lights that can switch between white and multicolor. Each branch of the “Feel Real” fir has been individually crafted to give the tree a lifelike appearance.

Love the look of a first snow? National Tree Company’s 7.5-foot Snowy Everest Fir has been dusted with a light coating of faux snow to bring a little extra Christmas magic into your home. The tree is pre-lit with clear lights and features National Tree Company’s “Feel Real” branches that look like the real thing.

Or, if you’re more into the look of a classic Fraser fir, National Tree Company’s Jersey Fraser Fir stands an be purchased in three different heights — 6.5 feet, 7.5 feet, or 9 feet — all of which are currently on sale and come pre-lit with white lights.

Save yourself some extra money for Christmas presents and take advantage of these massive savings on National Tree Company’s artificial trees on Amazon. These deals won’t last long — but your new artificial tree definitely will.

