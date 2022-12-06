This Viral Bidet Is Currently on Sale on Amazon & Reviewers Are Saying ‘I Don’t Know How I Ever Lived Without This Thing’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Remember when toilet paper was scarce not too long ago? During that time, a lot of people invested in bidets to avoid future TP-related panic — and most of them haven’t gone back to toilet paper since. Right now, the internet-famous Tushy bidet is currently on sale on Amazon for nearly 30 percent off so you can see what all the hype is all about for a lot less.

The Tushy 3.0 Warm Water Spa Bidet can be installed on any toilet in about 10 minutes. It features two dials that control the temperature and the water pressure of the spray, as well as a toggle that adjusts the spray angle. And the SmartSpray nozzle on the 3.0 actually rinses before and after every spray to keep things extra clean and retracts when the bidet is turned off.

Right now you can pick up a Tushy 3.0 for just $99 when it normally sells for $135.

Image: Tushy

“Easy to intall and easy to use,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “I really appreciate the clearly written, amusing instructions, which turn an icky task into a (sort of) fun one. The packaging was 99% paper products; no plastic to guiltily throw in the trash. The Tushy 3.0 performs as stated, slinging a gentle stream of water right there. When I tested it at first, I stood next to the toilet and the steam shot across the bathroom. Definitely works!”

Another reviewer said you should “do your butt a favor” and buy the Tushy. “Simple to install, great directions, and it works perfect,” they wrote. “I don’t know how I ever lived without this thing. No more toilet paper! No more wiping. I can’t recommend it enough!”

If you’ve been wondering if bidets truly are worth the hype, then find out for under $100 when you buy the Tushy 3.0 on Amazon today. Toilet paper may just become a thing of the past in your home.