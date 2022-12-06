7 Best Target Beauty Gift Sets Under $20 That You Don’t Want to Miss

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Does it feel like the holidays arrived faster than usual this year? We’re now in the last few weeks before Christmas is here, and that means it’s time to finalize gifts for those special to you. One way to cross multiple people off your “to buy for” list is by grabbing the best Target beauty gift sets under $20. You might think there’s nothing good to gift for under $20, but trust us, you’re going to want to wrap up all of Target’s beauty sets this season. You might even keep a few for yourself.

Target’s beauty gift sets include offerings from brands like Hero Cosmetics, Eos, and ZitSticka, to name a few. And each one is under $20! No matter if you’re looking for stocking stuffers for your teens or gifts to wrap up for your friends, Target has you covered. You can also add clean beauty kits to your cart too, thanks to Naturium’s serum set. Ahead, see our favorite under $20 beauty gift sets available at Target now.

Hero Cosmetics In Case of Everything 2022 Holiday Kit

Hero Cosmetics is known for its pimple patches that drastically reduce the size of any blemish almost instantly. Right now, you can snag a holiday gift set for only $17, which includes one Mighty Patch, a Rescue Balm, and a Lightning Wand.

Eos Super Soft Shea Gift Set

This gift set from Eos is just in time for winter — it has a Vanilla Confetti Lip Balm Stick and a Vanilla Cashmere Hand & Body Cream that hydrates skin to beat winter dryness.

Naturium The Superstars Mini Serum

Did you know that Target has clean beauty options? If you haven’t had a chance to explore, start with Naturium. The brand offers formulas without harmful ingredients like phthalates and formaldehyde, to name a few. Whether you’re looking for a great gift for someone who loves clean beauty, snag this serum gift set that includes four superstar serums: one packed with zinc to improve uneven skin tones, one vitamin C serum to fade wrinkles, a retinol serum to keep skin youthful looking, and one packed with hyaluronic acid for deeply hydrated skin.

BYOMA Hydrating Skincare Set

This $17 gift set has everything you need for your best skin yet! You get Byom’s creamy jelly cleanser, hydrating serum, and gel-cream moisturizer. Each of the products delivers hydrated, bright, and clear skin with just three steps. Related story This Bestselling Lightweight Luggage Set Is ‘a Breeze to Maneuver’ & on Sale for Nearly 50% Off Today

Tanologist Sunless Tanning Set

There is no shortage of sunless tanners on beauty shelves, but this one from Tanologist makes getting a glow at home a breeze. The holiday gift set comes with an Express Tan Water that seamlessly blends into the skin to give an airbrushed tan look. You also get a travel size of the face, and body drops that enhance any glow.

ZitSticka Head-to-Toe Zit Clearing Gift Set

If you’re shopping for a stocking stuffer for a teen, this skin-clearing gift set is one of the best! ZitSticka’s Head-to-Toe Zit Clearing Gift Set is no match for acne, thanks to its efficient formulas. The set has five products that clear breakouts on the face and body in just a few days.

Bliss Spa Masks Set

This holiday season, give the gift of self-care and relaxation. This masking kit from Bliss Spa has four face masks that feel so rejuvenating on the skin. In the set, there is a Clay Day Pore Purifying & Detoxifying Mask, a What A Melon Reviving & De-Stressing Overnight Mask, a Pumpkin Powerhouse Resurfacing & Exfoliating Enzyme Mask, and a Green Tea Wonder Clarifying Overnight Gel Mask.

