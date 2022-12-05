The Christmas Wrapping Paper Organizer Amazon Shoppers Call ‘Perfect’ Is on Sale Today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Break out the Mariah Carey — the most wonderful time of year is upon us. If you’re a fan of the gift-giving season, then you’ve been waiting all year to bust out the wrapping paper and ribbon and get the festivities started. And if you’re anything like us, those very supplies have been hastily hidden in a box somewhere that you may or may not find before mid-December, which also means you may or may not restock on items you already own. This year, give yourself the gift of knowing where your wrapping paper is all year long with an adorable and super-useful storage solution for your Christmas wrapping needs: a premium gift wrap organizer that reviewers are calling “perfect,” now on sale for less than $25.

The home organization pros at Zober have done it again with a wrapping paper storage box that basically lets you keep Santa’s workshop neatly packed up in your home. If you’re low on storage space, this box is flat enough that it can be stored under a bed, while still being spacious enough to house 18 to 24 rolls of wrapping paper up to 40 inches long. Additional compartments are perfect for storing ribbon, tape, scissors, gift bags, and anything else you may want on hand for the gift-wrapping process, all neatly organized and in one space-saving and festive container.

Premium Wrapping Paper Organizer

Zober.

Shoppers call this product a “game changer” and rave about how it fits even extra-long wrapping paper, how compartments are adjustable depending on what you want to fill it with, and how easily you can zip it up and slide it away until you need it next.

Zober Wrapping Paper Organizer $24.99 Buy now

“This product is perfect…I used to just have my wrapping paper and accessories laying around in boxes and would always forget where I left everything,” one shopper writes. “Now I am able to store this in the garage and everything is in one place.”

Never hunt around for leftover gift wrap again with this Zober organizer, available in five different colors and all for under $25. The holiday season is stressful enough — your gift-wrapping shouldn’t be!

