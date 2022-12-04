Make Sure Your Pets Are Safe & Secure With This Alexa-Compatible Camera With Over 157,000 5-Star Reviews — Now Only $30 for Today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

As pet owners, we all share similar struggles: getting the right snacks, replacing chewed-up toys way more frequently than we wish, and always slightly fear leaving them alone. Whether your cat has separation anxiety or your dog always finds a way to knock over the TV, leaving our pets is always somewhat of a gamble. Will we be coming home to the Christmas tree on the floor? Will there be food all over the floor? And how did this even happen?

Thanks to an Amazon staple, we can monitor our pets even if we’re hours away on an adventure. The best part? It’s on major sale for over 50 percent off, making it $30 for a very limited time.

The Blink Mini security camera set is a compact and smart security system that’s perfect for making sure your fur babies aren’t up to any trouble while you’re at work or on a date night! Both easy to set up and as high-tech as it gets, this indoor plug-in camera set has 1080p HD video, night vision, motion detection, two-way audio, and is compatible with Alexa (so good news for people who swear by your Alexa!)

Per the brand, all you have to do is set up the camera with your Alexa and your smartphone. You download the Blink app, which lets you set up motion detection zones, alerts, and more. Once you do this, you can see and hear everything going on in your home without being there!

With over 222,500 reviews at 4.4 stars (and with over 157,000 five-star reviews), this is a must, to say the least. One shopper said this camera is “perfect for cat spying,” saying, “I got this to check on my cats when I’m not home. It has great night vision and is simple to arm or disarm the motion sensor… . To my surprise, I caught my older boy grooming the orange girl which he never does when I’m in the room! You can also use a mic on the camera and it’s pretty loud… If I need to spy on my cats in more spots, I will definitely order another set!”

Another shopper added, “I bought this camera to record my cat room to see when my automatic cat feeders go off. I really love this camera and the motion detection feature is great and allows you to map out the areas of your room that you want recorded so I only get a video notification when the cats go near the feeders. The night vision is really good and the audio is great… Set up was also very easy!”

