This Under-$20 Mascara Gift Set Is Perfect for Your Picky Teen & It Includes the Viral False Lash-Effect Product

While we were all teens once, it’s almost impossible to know what teens today want for the holidays. If you’re dealing with a teenager who just shrugs and says, “haven’t really thought of it,” then you know the struggle all too well. For your kiddos that are getting into or absolutely adore makeup, you can’t go wrong with an affordable makeup set that pops up for the holidays.

If you’re on TikTok, chances are that you’ve seen the viral essence Lash Princess Mascara (and the insane before and after photos that come with it!) Now, if you want to get something bigger and better, you can’t go wrong with this under-$20 mascara set from essence.

essence

Essence Lash Princess Holiday Gift Set $18.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

The essence Lash Princess Mascara Holiday Gift Set is the perfect stocking stuffer to give the makeup-lover in your group, or that hard-to-shop-for teen. Mascara is a must with any makeup routine, and your teen won’t have any issue elevating their look with one of these mascaras. Along with two of the TikTok-viral and bestselling lash effect mascara, it also comes with a waterproof one and a model that focuses on curling and volumizing, so it’s perfect for any lash needs!

This affordable makeup gift set is a holiday special, so it won’t last long! Whether you want to lengthen, volumize, or curl, this vegan set will get the job done in seconds (all without breaking the bank!)

Shoppers have already been swarming to buy this set, with one shopper saying it’s a “must-buy,” adding, “I ordered this holiday gift set of mascara for a friend, but I just had to have it for myself. The mascara applies on so easy. It makes my very sparse eyelashes thicker. I will definitely buy another for my friend. She will love them.”

Another shopper added, “Love this mascara and the price. I have used many high end mascaras and this ranks up to there level if not beyond. Look no further for a reasonably priced product!”

