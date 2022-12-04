Shoppers Say This Effective $3 Keratin Nail Growth Serum Fixed Their Brittle Nails ‘Almost Instantly’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to our nails, we like to treat them to the fullest. Acrylics can be super damaging along with press-ons if you don’t handle them properly. We try to make them look as clean and polished as can be, but we can’t help noticing that our nails aren’t in their peak health. It can be mind-boggling, trying to find the right nail oil that’s both fast and effective.

After pursuing the Amazon pages, we just found a holy grail item tens of thousands of shoppers swear by for strengthening and elongating their brittle nails. And it’s only $3 right now!

Nail AID.

NAIL AID Keratin Growth Serum $3.88, originally $4.45 on Amazon.com Buy now

The Nail-Aid Keratin 3-Day Growth Nail Treatment & Strengthener is a powerful and fast-acting nail oil that’s said to both strengthen the nail beds and assist in growing longer, harder nails. This innovative oil is perfect for stopping peeling, chipping, and softer nails due to years of neglect, since it’s packed with sought-after Keratin amino acids.

Per the brand, you can apply up to two coats on this over dry, clean nails, and use it as a base and top coat if you have painted nails. Along with that, if you want long-lasting protection, apply another coat every three days, and eventually remove it with nail polish remover.

With over 36,000 reviews on Amazon alone, this has become a must-have in so many people’s nail care and self-care routines. One shopper said, “Seems to really help as long as I keep it on. If it wears of my nails will break and peel almost instantly.”

Related story Nordstrom Rack’s Flash Designer Bag Sale Has Can’t-Miss Deals On Kate Spade, Marc Jacobs, & More — Over 70% Off

Another shopper added that it’s a “miracle polish,” saying, “Hands down BEST NAIL GROW EVER! I get acrylic Nails often and my nails were getting thin braking very easily. This polish is a miracle I wish I had taken a before and after because instantly you can tell a difference and just like it says 3 days growth, is the truth. I love it and will continue to buy it. Highly recommend”

Before you go, check out our slideshow below: