Marisa Tomei Swears By This $8 Hydrating Drugstore Cleanser for Her Sensitive & Mature Skin

For decades, we’ve been dying to know what Marisa Tomei uses to make her skin look so effortlessly dewy and healthy. While we know what she uses for her roots, we now know what she uses in the first step of her simple skincare routine.

In the Vogue Beauty Secrets video from Dec 2021, Tomei talked about how she likes to keep her skincare routine on the simpler side, opting for gentler ingredients like her go-to cleanser. She has it in both the bar soap version (the same one Kate Beckinsale adores) and in bottle form, which has grown a cult following over the years.

If you’ve seen the video, then you already know she adores the $8 Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser.

The Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser is a powerful and effective cleanser that’s perfect for any skin type, especially those with sensitive and mature skin. The dermatologist-recommended, non-comedogenic cleanser is packed with ingredients like hydrating glycerin, vitamin B5, and vitamin B3. Not only does this product cleanse, but it also provides up to 48 hours of deep hydration to the skin. We know, we’re in love too!

Per the brand, you apply this up to two times a day in the morning and night as your first step for healthier skin.

Many other stars adore this brand as well, like Ciara and Sofia Vergara, and for a good reason! One Target shopper said this product is the “Only thing that works on my face,” adding, “Great for sensitive skin and cleansing!” Another Amazon shopper added, “I have extremely sensitive skin with periods of dermatitis. This cleanser works very well and does not over dry me or irritate my skin in any way. I’m a middle aged female so my skin sensitivity has increased and still no problems. I am even able to use my moisturizer after washing my face without waiting to see if my cleanser has irritated my skin! Fan for life.”

You can buy this bestselling product on Target and Wal-Mart for $8, Amazon for $10.99, and Ulta for $11.99.

