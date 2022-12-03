This Powerful & Versatile Compact Stand Mixer Is a Must for Limited Counter Space & It’s Over 60% Off Today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to recreating those five-star meals Martha Stewart and Giada De Laurentiis curated, we need the best of the best. From kitchen utensils that are Valerie Bertinelli-approved to colorful and sturdy appliances that get the job done, we need our kitchen to become an oasis. Whether you’re in need of a new appliance or that perfect gift for the chef in your friend group, we found an incredible deal for you!

For a very limited time, you can snag this vintage-inspired, colorful and versatile standing mixer on Amazon for only $30. Yes, you read that right, it’s over 60 percent off, and shoppers are losing it. See why so many adore this mixer for their small kitchens below!

Delish by DASH.

Delish by DASH Compact Stand Mixer $29.99, originally $79.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

The Delish by DASH Compact Stand Mixer is a powerful and compact mixer that can mix, beat, cream, or whip any dish you’re creating for the family. Both sturdy and stylish, this customer-loved mixer is as adjustable as it gets with its 5-speed power, which comes in handy with the stainless steel bowl and effective beaters/ dough hooks.

With over 4,000 reviews on Amazon, this dishwasher-safe and best-selling kitchen gadget is beloved by so many. One shopper said this mixer is “perfect for small apartments/limited counter space,” adding “We’re so excited to add this stand mixer to our Dash appliances collection. It fits perfectly with our small apartment and still has plenty of room inside the mixing bowl. The packaging was well-insulated and everything came exactly as advertised.”

Another shopper added, “I’ve been wanting to start baking more since we have been around the house more lately and social distancing. I really couldn’t justify spending over $300 on a certain brands stand mixer. We chose this one and are very pleased with it. Simple to use and the color is really nice. My favorite part is that it doesn’t take up much room on our limited counter space. I’m definitely excited to use this for some thanksgiving treats.”

Related story Parents Swear By This Spacious & ‘Game-Changing’ Bento Box Set for Meal Planning — & It's Now Only $25

Before you go, check out our gallery below: