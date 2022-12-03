Get Yankee Candles For Up to 50% Off Thanks to Amazon’s Super-Secret Candle Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Whenever there’s a season change or a holiday around the corner, our minds go straight to two things: the decor and the comforting candles. We can’t help it, candles are the best: they’re great to treat yourself with and are a no-fail gift idea for that hard-to-shop-for bestie.

Now thanks to Amazon, you can get a bunch of bestselling and beloved Yankee Candles for up to 50 percent off. However, these are selling out faster than anyone expected, so if you’re looking to get a deal, now is the time. Whether you adore a good seasonal scent to break out when you see the first snowfall or prefer year-round scents that can comfort you 24/7, this sale has it all. (We’re extra excited about the Balsam candle back in stock!)

For a very limited time, you can snag an array of select candles from Amazon’s low-key, super-secret candle sale, ranging from calming lavender to summer citrus scents. Yankee Candle is truly our best friend, so why not treat our other best friends to a WFH office staple?

Make sure you don’t miss out on this super rare candle sale, and start shopping! Check out our top picks from Amazon’s secret Yankee Candle sale below!

Yankee Candle French Vanilla Scented Large Jar Single Wick Candle — $17.59, originally $27.99

Yankee Candle.

With over 110 hours of burn time, this super-sweet and traditional vanilla-scented candle is perfect for any type of the year!

Yankee Candle French Vanilla Scented Large Jar Single Wick Candle $17.59, originally $27.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Related story Parents Swear By This Spacious & ‘Game-Changing’ Bento Box Set for Meal Planning — & It's Now Only $25

Yankee Candle Lemon Lavender Scented Large Jar Single Wick Candle — $15.44, originally $27.99

Yankee Candle.

Both clean and fresh smelling, this lavender candle is perfect for bringing forth a sense of comfort to any room of your home (plus you can burn it for up to 150 hours!)

Yankee Candle Lemon Lavender Scented Large Jar Single Wick Candle $15.44, originally $27.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Yankee Candle Juicy Citrus & Sea Salt Scented Large Jar 2-Wick Candle — $21.49, originally $30.99

Yankee Candle.

With hints of grapefruit and orange, this summer-loving candle will surely get you in a warm, joyous mood during the cold season ahead.

Yankee Candle Juicy Citrus & Sea Salt Scented Large Jar 2-Wick Candle $21.49, originally $30.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Yankee Candle Balsam & Cedar Scented Large Tumbler 2-Wick Candle — $15.52, originally $30.99

Yankee Candle.

With over 75 hours of burn time, this seasonal candle is perfect when you want to fill your home with the comforting scents of cedar wood, juniper berries, and balsam.

Yankee Candle Balsam & Cedar Scented Large Tumbler 2-Wick Candle $15.52, originally $30.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Before you go, check out our gallery below: