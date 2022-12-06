Shoppers Say These Under-$30 Festive Holiday Pajamas Are So ‘Luxurious’ They’ve Stopped Buying All Others

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s finally cozy season which means you have an excuse to stay in PJs all day (not that you even needed a reason). We believe you can never have too many pajama sets on hand, especially when they’re stylish, comfortable, and affordable. Bonus points if they are on trend for the upcoming holiday season. If you haven’t found a pair you don’t want to take off yet, you’re in luck: Amazon shoppers found the most luxurious and festive two-piece set that’s just under $30.

Serenedelicacy Satin Pajama Set from Amazon has glowing reviews and ratings, and it’s no surprise why. The set has a soft, satin texture that stays cool as you sleep. The tops and bottoms also have the perfect length, according to shoppers. And they’re durable, unlike other options on the market. Plus, if you’re thinking ahead about snagging some stocking stuffers, you have to stock up on them now! One shopper confirms you have to add the pajama set to your cart: “One for me, one for you,” they said. “I’ve purchased two pairs of this pjs for myself as well as two pairs to give as gifts. They’re satiny smooth and hold up well.”

Serenedelicacy Satin Pajama Set

Serenedelicacy

Satin Pajama Set $29.99 Buy now

One shopper said that the pajama set is “luxurious.” They also added, “the fabric is so soft, the feel is so luxurious and satiny silky. Love the designs and would love to see more in different designs and colors, though. The workmanship is superior and finished well inside and out. Love the piping. It makes it high-end.”

“These PJs are absolutely comfortable, softest material I have ever worn. They are a keeper,” another said. “[I] don’t want to get out of them,” they added.

A final five-star reviewer raved about how the pajamas are “worth buying.” They also wrote, “these are my absolute favorite pajamas I have ever found. They fit, feel, and look so perfect that I ended up buying a second pair! I am very sensitive to fabrics and cannot wear many because they irritate my skin too much due to the fabrics or even the seams. These are so comfortable I don’t want to wear anything else but them!”