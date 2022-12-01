I’ve Always Had Sparse Brows Until I Tried This Hair Growth Serum & Now I’m Hooked — Get it 25% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

I know a thing or two about sparse eyebrows. After all, I’ve lived my entire life lacking full eyebrows before it became a fashion trend. I wish I could say overplucking or tweezing was the reason I barely have brows, but that’s not the case. I’ve always naturally had thinned-out eyebrows that won’t grow past their midpoints. That’s why, I’ve relied on eyebrow pencils for the past few years and thought of even microblading. But never did I think that a hair growth serum for eyebrows could work. After just a few weeks, Vegamour’s GRO Eyebrow Serum is exactly what I’ve been looking for. And right now, it’s 25 percent off during the brand’s Cyber Monday sale.

Vegamour lets you snag this best-selling serum for under $55, and trust us, you’ll want to grab this immediately. The GRO Eyebrow Serum delivers thicker and fuller eyebrows with minimal effort. All you need to do is simply swipe on the serum twice daily. Keep in mind, though, that consistency is key to start seeing results in a few weeks.

Trust me, this Vegamour product really does work. I’ve spent countless years feeling anxious about my brows. But thanks to its vegan formula, my hairs have finally started to fill in. This enhancing serum contains a Polyphytobase Complex with active phytomolecules, zinc and biotin that promotes a healthy and denser look. So far, this powerful solution has made anyone skeptic like me a firm believer.

One reviewer even claims that this serum is well worth the original $72 price. “This eyebrow serum really helped me grow back my brows in just a couple of months. I couldn’t believe how fast it worked for me,” said the reviewer. “If you are looking for an eyebrow serum to grow your brows back this is definitely the one I recommend the most. It’s well worth the money.”

My fellow editors and I can't stop raving about Vegamour's hair growth skills either, from the hair to lash serum. And I'm already obsessed with the improvements I've already seen with the GRO Brow Serum so far. So, don't think twice about adding it to your cart while it's on rare sale.

