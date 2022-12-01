Pet Owners Say They See a ‘Big Difference’ In Their Dogs’ Dry Skin When They Use This $13 Leave-In Conditioner

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If your dog suffers from dry, flaky, and itchy skin, then you’ve probably tried a bunch of different vitamins, supplements, and even foods to help solve the problem. But curing your dog’s irritated skin may actually be as easy as applying a topical leave-in conditioner to his coat. And the $13 conditioner from Warren London is a win according to over 8,400 pet parents.

The Warren London Hydrating Butter Leave-In Dog Conditioner comes in three scents (which includes one unscented version) and can be applied directly to a dry coat without any need for rinsing. Just pump a bit into your palm, massage into your pup’s skin and coat, and brush through longer fur to detangle. Then, let it dry and watch your dog’s skin go from dry and flaky to oh-so-soft in just a few applications.

Image: Warren London

“This conditioner took my pup From crispy critter to silky smooth!!!” one five-star reviewer wrote. “My lil guy has sensitive dry skin so we are always careful [with products]. But he didn’t show any signs [or] symptoms of discomfort. His itching has stopped [and] oh my god I can’t stop petting him!!! He’s so smooth. And he smells amazing.”

You can also apply this product after giving your dog a bath and work it into damp skin and fur. “We use this every week after our dog’s bath,” another reviewer wrote. “It helps soften her elbows, feet pads, and her course fur. It has also helped cut down on dandruff.”

Don’t let dry, itching skin get your dog down. Pick up the leave-in conditioner from Warren London and help him repair his skin, reduce his shedding and dandruff, and ditch itching for playing.

