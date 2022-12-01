Merit Just Launched Their First Holiday Set Ever With Cameron Diaz’s Favorite Lipstick & It’s 25% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Beauty gift sets give you the best of both worlds. Not only can you stock up on a ton of products, but you can also save big. And with the holiday season in full swing, there are plenty of value deals that you’ll want to treat yourself to before they’re gone. Right now, the TikTok-loved brand Merit just dropped its first-ever holiday set. The La Féte Édition set contains a few of Merit’s bestsellers, like its brow gel, face serum, mascara, and highlighter. It even has Cameron Diaz’s favorite lipstick too, which she can’t live without. But the best part? It’s currently 25 percent off, and we couldn’t be more delighted that it’s under $80 now.

That’s right, this limited-edition set contains all your beauty essentials without splurging. After all, who wants to go without a trusty mascara like the Clean Lash? Available in a mini version, the no-smudge mascara volumizes and lengthens lashes without clumps.

And if you’re in need of glow-worthy products, Merit’s got you covered there as well. The limited edition kit also includes a sample version of the brand’s first skincare product, the Great Skin Instant Glow Serum, which will keep your skin hydrated, plump, and dewy finish. Whereas, the Day Glow Highlight Balm instantly illuminates the skin.

La Fête Édition

Image: Merit. Courtesy of Merit.

The beauty gift set also features special editions too as a holiday surprise. The Signature Lip Lipstick now comes in a festive red tint while the Brow 1980 Volumizing Pomade has a neutral shade.

All of these products together are worth over $160 if you buy the full sizes separately. But right now, you can get it for less than half that price with Merit's La Féte Édition. At just $75, there are so many favorites that you'll want as staple pieces in your beauty collection.

So, don’t miss out on this holiday essential from Merit that saves you so much more while shopping.

