There’s nothing worse than getting into a chilly bed on a crisp winter’s night and not being able to get warm. Rather than layer on socks, PJ pants, and a sweatshirt and glom onto your partner who runs hot for extra body warmth, you could instead pick up this bestselling heated blanket on Amazon which is actually designed to provide the perfect amount of warmth for both people in the bed.

The Sunbeam Heated Blanket, which has over 21,200 five-star reviews, comes in Full, Queen, and King sizes that have heating elements on both sides that can be individually controlled. So while your partner sleeps comfortably at the 1 setting you can crank your side up to 9 to get rid of that mid-winter chill once and for all.

And right now you can snag a Queen-size machine washable and dryable electric blanket for nearly 30 percent off its original price.

“This is essential for chilly New England,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “It’s easy to use, and there are dual controls for each side so your spouse gets the preferred heat level. I turn it on a few minutes before bedtime so that when I get in bed it’s already warm. In the morning, just push the buttons and it’s off.”

Another reviewer wrote, “After trying many other brands I have found a blanket that works, no hot spots, no cold spots, no flaky controller … This blanket is nice and soft and stays warm. Quality product, highly recommended.”

If you’re tired of trying to sleep with cold feet (and if your partner is tired of the shock of your cold feet touching theirs in the middle of the night) then it might be time to grab a heated blanket for the both of you!