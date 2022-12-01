Reviewers Say This Dog Booster Seat from Amazon ‘Helps With Car Anxiety’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Little dogs are always game for those “get up and go” moments. But once you’ve got up and left, the car ride to get where you’re going can be a bit of a scenario. Because your little pup is so small, he can’t look out the window, which can cause some dogs stress. And other times, small dogs can find themselves being tossed around in a moving car, or their bed can slide around the back seat.

But all of those car ride struggles are no longer an issue when you install PetSafe’s Happy Rider Deluxe Booster Seat in your car. It’s basically a car seat for your small dog that keeps him safe while allowing him to look out the window and take in the scenery.

There are three sizes of the PetSafe Happy Rider seat available — one that holds dogs up to 12 pounds, one that holds up to 18 pounds, and one that holds up to 25 pounds, so you can get the best one for your pup. It also comes in three different colors and has two straps that safely lock the seat to your passenger or back seat, and even includes a safety tether to attach your dog’s harness too if he’s a mini Houdini.

“Had been looking for a car seat for both my girls to share since they freak out if they aren’t touching or near each other and I came across this one and it’s perfect!!” one of the over 10,700 five-star reviewers wrote. “We can now all go run errands together and stop at Starbucks without them jumping around and moving everywhere. Feel like the car seat also helps with their car anxiety which is a bonus.”

Another added, “This product did not seem that substantial when I unpacked it. That all changed when I installed it per the directions, which was both fast and easy. Once it is attached to the seat it is very solid and the safety restraint for your pet is extremely [strong]. I am very impressed with this product. No need to look any further if you are in the market for a safe way to have your pet in the car with you.”

So if you want your anxious small dog to enjoy riding in the car with you, the PetSafe Happy Rider may be just the thing to shift his attitude about going for rides.

