These are the Best 8 Stocking Stuffers Under $30 at Nordstrom for Everyone On Your List

In case you need a quick reminder, there are only 25 days until Christmas. But don’t panic! You still have time if you’re still trying to get all of the presents under the tree. If you need to also find some great stocking stuffers, we’re here to help. Head to Nordstrom, where you will discover hundreds of stocking stuffers under $30 for anyone on your list this year. You might even find some to keep for yourself (we won’t tell).

Nordstrom’s stocking stuffer section has gifts for everyone you need to shop for. And even though you could spend all afternoon scrolling through each one, we already compiled a list to save you time. What made the cut? A cozy pair of socks from UGG that will actually make someone excited to receive a pair. We also can’t pass up this Stanley cup that keeps coffee warm on the go. And there’s also a face mask set for beauty lovers. Ahead, see the best stocking stuffers at Nordstrom.

Warm Ribbed Socks

UGG

Socks are an easy stocking stuffer, but you can’t just gift any pair of socks — they have to be ones worth raving about. These ones from UGG have you covered. The socks have a ribbed design and a slouchy fit that never loses its shape. Plus, they’re warm and soft.

UGG Ribbed Crew Socks $18.00 Buy now

Masking Starter Set

Origins

If you’re looking to fill a beauty lover’s stocking this season, add this masking set that gives glowing skin. The kit from Origins includes five masks that purify, detoxify, and hydrate.

Origins Masking Starter Set $17.00 Buy now

The Perfect Popcorn Bowl

W& P

One stocking stuffer we didnt think about this year? A bowl just for popcorn. If you don’t want to gift socks, then grab this handy container. It holds over nine cups of popped popcorn and collapses, so it fits in any space.

W&P Design The Popper Microwave Bowl $20.00 Buy now

Hoop Earrings

Nordstrom

These simple, yet elegant hoops have the prettiest gold shade to them. Even though the earrings have a small design, they’re great for everyday wear or paired with a festive holiday outfit. Related story Dermstore Just Dropped Must-Have Holiday Gift Sets, Including Peter Thomas Roth, Olaplex, Elemis & More

Small Endless Hoop Earrings $19.00 Buy now

A Camp Mug

Stanley

We’re pretty sure a Stanley cup is on everyone’s wish list this year. If you’re looking for one that fits in any stocking, snag this one for only $23. The cup has a handle that makes enjoying your drink a spill-free experience. It’s also dishwasher-safe!

Legendary Camp Mug $23.00 Buy now

A Skincare Ornament Set

L’Occitane

L’Occitane is known for its creamy and delectable fragrant hand creams, so if you haven’t picked up some stocking stuffers yet, make sure to stock up on this ornament set. The three-piece kit includes a travel-size Shea Butter Ultra Rich Body Cream, travel-size Shea Butter Hand Cream, and a travel-size Shea Milk Extra-Gentle Soap.

L'Occitane Shea Ornament Set $16.00 Buy now

Small Jar Candle

Voluspa

Nordstrom has an exciting selection of Voluspa candles to shop from this holiday season, and you’re going to want to add them all to your cart. The brand is known for its gorgeous and intricately designed jars that each candle comes in — they transform into the best storage containers and vases once you’re done burning your favorite scents.

Voluspa Small Jar Candle $20.00 Buy now

A Jewelry Case for Travelling

Nordstrom

This jewelry case keeps belongings safe while traveling. It has a secure zip closure that keeps jewelry in its place, and it also has additional compartments that hold rings, bracelets, and other trinkets too.

Nordstrom Square Zip Jewelry Box $20.00 Buy now

