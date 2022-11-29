These Are the Best Nordstrom Last Minute Cyber Monday Deals You Can Still Shop Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re still in a shopping mood, even after all of the exciting Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, get ready to shop Nordstrom’s last-minute Cyber Monday sale that is still running now. You can still save up to 50 percent off on select items from brands like Madewell, Staub, Skims, and more.

Nordstrom is known for having some pretty impressive sales, like their anniversary sale that shoppers can’t wait for every year. This year the retailer’s Black Friday sale also created buzz, thanks to hundreds of items being discounted ahead of Thanksgiving. Now, even though the holiday has come and gone, you can fill your cart with finds that are on sale. Ahead, see our favorite deals you can still shop now.

Barefoot Dreams In the Wild Throw Blanket — 25% Off

If a Barefoot Dreams Blanket has been on your list of things to buy, now is the time to add it to your cart while it’s 25 percent off. The throw is so soft and never loses its texture, even after multiple washes. It has a “wild print” design that comes in neutral tones, making it the perfect match for any decor style.

Skims Fits Everybody Square Neck Sleeveless Bodysuit — 24% Off

Skims

Skims’ selection of bodysuits makes wearing a one-piece fun again. Gone are the days when bodysuits are restrictive and tight. Now you can pick one up from the brand that’s so comfortable you’ll want to wear it all day. The bodysuits come in both regular plus sizes.

True Botanicals Renew Pure Radiance Oil— 20% Off

True Botanicals

If you’re searching for a new face oil that hydrates and smooths wrinkles, this one from True Botanicals is right on time. The formula includes papaya seed oil that’s packed with omega-3 fatty acids, 14 easily absorbable seed oils, and algae extract to keep skim plump and youthful looking.

Staub 4-Piece Enameled Ceramic Baking Dish Set — 54% Off

Staub

Even if you don't enjoy cooking, this beautiful cookware set will change your mind. Staub's elegant and practical design not only makes whipping up a meal a pleasant experience, but the dishes also look stunning displayed on your shelves — they're an instant conversation starter.

Madewell Havener Cable Pullover Sweater — 40% Off

Madewell

You can never have too many sweaters this winter, and one you want to add to your collection? This cable pullover from Madewell. It has a durable design that’s warm, minus the itchy fabric. Snag it while you can for 40 percent off.